GD Entertainment & Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDET) Continues Recent Expansion Trend

Shares of GD Entertainment & Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDET) have been drifting lower to test very important support. The last time this stock was at its present level, we saw 360% upside in the next five days. The prior time it hit the same zone, shareholders were treated to 1,900% upside over the following 75 days. In other words, the universe is holding its breath right now.

And with good reason. The company is reporting clear expansion in both its crypto ATM and CBD products segments. The CBD segment is particularly interesting right now after the company opened up a physical store at one of the most popular malls in the US in time for Black Friday sales and the Holiday Season. Apparently, that’s going well, because the company just announced that it has been approached with an offer from the management of the shopping center to gain priority access as a right of first refusal on a larger space at another center of similar standing.

GD Entertainment & Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDET) trumpets itself as is a company that focuses on high growth industries to fulfill a diverse selection of premium products nationwide. The company operates in two basic segments: cryptocurrency mining/services and CBD-based products. Both segments are currently doing real business and will likely contribute to significant revenue growth over the next 3-month and 12-month periods.

The main factor in valuing the company right now, overall, is its crypto mining farm, which is running fully-owned top-tier miners, with all-in costs at $0.065/kwh.

The company’s HyperDigital Technologies subsidiary is the Cryptocurrency ATM business, which aims to secure multiple MSB, money services business, licenses in order to host ATM units throughout the country.

The DreamCard subsidiary specializes in fully customizable and premium quality credit/debit cards. The Cryptocurrency cold storage market has been forecasted to reach more than $15 billion by 2025.

The CBD Segment is operated through its subsidiary, The Greenery (thegreeneryco.com). The low-down on the Greenery is that it has a popular Honey Hemp CBD recipe that has evolved in partnership with a local “homegrown” honey supplier located in Florida. It also offers a number of other CBD-based products for both human and pet markets.

Find out when $GDET reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

As noted above, GDET just announced that the company is entertaining a tangible offer to expand its “The Greenery” (TheGreeneryCo.com) CBD products physical retail exposure to a second, and larger, mall-based physical store location following positive branding and customer traffic data for its first mall-based physical store location.

“Following an extremely positive experience at the kiosk level at Palisades Center, we have been approached by management at that location and given a priority access option to expand to an additional and larger space in another similar mall,” noted Anil Idnani, CEO of GDET. “The vast bulk of the potential market for CBD products has no idea that they need to navigate to some backwater e-commerce portal to buy CBD-based products. Instead, they are walking around popular shopping areas, browsing for something new and interesting to try – and CBD is that new and interesting possibility. The only way to capture any piece of that market is to be in front of them, out in the world.”

According to the release, the company’s first physical CBD store location opened in late November at Palisades Center in West Nyack, New York, the second-largest shopping mall in the New York metropolitan area and the eighth-largest in the United States. As noted, following a strong debut at this location, the Company has been approached by Palisades Center management with a “first access” offer on an additional 500 square foot store location at a different mall in the state of New York with similar overall characteristics.

Earning a current market cap value of $1.9M, GDET is pulling in trailing 12-month revenues of $53K. In addition, the company is seeing major top-line growth, with y/y quarterly revenues growing at 160.3%. This may be a very interesting story and we will look forward to updating it again soon. As more color becomes clear on the name, we will review the situation and update our take. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $GDET stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in $GDET, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.