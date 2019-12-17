Medmen Enterprises Inc (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Finally Catches some Bounce Action

In trying to finally turn the tide and make a comeback of sorts, Medmen Enterprises Inc (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) just announced several financial arrangements and corporate updates that will strengthen the Company’s balance sheet and enhance overall corporate governance.

According to the release, “Updates include: 1) the execution of financial agreements, which includes US$37 million in financing; 2) an amendment to certain of the Company’s outstanding debt; 3) an expansion of the Company’s corporate SG&A initiatives through a new round of cost reductions; and 4) enhanced corporate governance with the Company’s co-founder Andrew Modlin granting a limited proxy to Ben Rose, Executive Chairman of the Board with respect to Mr. Modlin’s Class A Super Voting Shares for a period of one year.”

Medmen Enterprises Inc (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) frames itself as a company that, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cannabis space in the United States.

The company cultivates, produces, possesses, uses, and distributes/retails cannabis in the recreational and medicinal cannabis marketplace. As of June 6, 2018, it owned and operated 18 licensed cannabis facilities under the MedMen brand name in California, Nevada, and New York.

The company frames itself as "the preeminent cannabis company in the United States" with multiple assets and operations in California, Nevada, New York, and Florida. MedMen owns and operates licensed cannabis facilities in cultivation, manufacturing, and retail, and is one of the most well-recognized cannabis brands in the world today.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, MedMen employs more than 800 workers across the United States. It was founded in 2010 by Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin, two visionary entrepreneurs who saw not just a tremendous business opportunity in the growing legalization of marijuana, but a chance to re-define our society's relationship with cannabis. MedMen supports sensible, clear and just drug laws.

The Company is the single largest financial supporter of progressive marijuana laws at the local, state and federal levels, giving directly to pro-legalization groups, industry organizations and political candidates.

The company is headquartered in Culver City, California. MedMen Enterprises Inc. is a subsidiary of The Medmen Of Nevada 2 Llc.

According to company materials, “MedMen Enterprises is a leading cannabis company in the U.S. with assets and operations across the country. Based in Los Angeles, MedMen brings expertise and capital to the cannabis industry and is one of the nation’s largest financial supporters of progressive marijuana laws.”

As noted above, MMNFF just announced several financial arrangements and corporate updates that will strengthen the Company’s balance sheet and enhance overall corporate governance.

Traders will note 3% added to share values of the listing over the past week of action. Moreover, the company has seen a growing influx of trading interest, with the stock’s recent average trading volume running 93% above the average volume levels in play in this stock over the longer term.

“Today’s announcements are a clear indicator of our ability to execute on capital allocation and cost saving initiatives to position MedMen for improved, long-term growth,” said Adam Bierman, MedMen Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Our long-term investors have shown confidence in our strategic direction and industry-leading retail brand. With this strong level of support, we can now further focus management’s attention on maximizing our core assets while also reducing our corporate expenses to achieve positive EBITDA in calendar year 2020.”

Currently trading at a market capitalization of $103.4M, MMNFF has roughly $23.7M in cash on the books, which stands against about $84.4M in total current liabilities. One should also note that debt has been growing over recent quarters. MMNFF is pulling in trailing 12-month revenues of $130M. In addition, the company is seeing major top-line growth, with y/y quarterly revenues growing at 15%. As more color becomes clear on the name, we will review the situation and update our take. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $MMNFF stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in $MMNFF, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.