Where Next for Auxly Cannabis Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CBWTF)?

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) just announced that it has entered into an agreement with every Canadian province (except Quebec) to commence sales of cannabis 2.0 products (extracts, edibles and topicals) and has secured in excess of 250 listings in the aggregate for its vape, chocolate and chewable products across nine provinces.

According to the release, “this development, following the Company’s submission to Health Canada of new product notifications for 83 derivative cannabis products announced in October, means that Auxly will be ready to sell vapes, chocolates and chewables beginning December 16 when the sale of those products becomes legally permitted. These new product formats will be added to the oil-based products in bottle and spray formats that the Company recently began shipping for sale in certain provinces, all of which are produced at Auxly’s wholly owned, state-of-the-art, 52,000 square foot facility, Dosecann.”

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) trumpets itself as an investment company that seeks to provide investor returns through streams and capital appreciation in the Canadian cannabis industry.

The company operates as a cannabis streaming company. It provides funding for cannabis facility expansions, operations, and initial construction in exchange for minority equity interests and a portion of the cultivation production.

The company was formerly known as Knightswood Financial Corp. and changed its name to Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. in May 2017. Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada, and became known as Auxly Cannabis Group Inc over recent months.

According to company materials, “Auxly Cannabis Group is a collective of entrepreneurs with a passion for the cannabis industry past, present and future. Our mandate is to facilitate growth for our partners by providing them with financial support and sharing our collective industry experience. Our partners all have different visions, voices and brand values, and all share a common goal—to build a world-class industry based on ethics, diversity, quality and innovation.”

The chart shows flat action for the stock in the past week. Moreover, the stock has witnessed a pop in interest, as transaction volume levels have recently pushed 15% above its longer-run average levels.

“This is a major milestone for us,” said Hugo Alves, CEO of Auxly. “Our team has been working toward the launch of our derivative product portfolio for over 20 months and seeing the hugely positive reactions to our thoughtfully developed brands and products from provincial purchasers, our distribution partner, Kindred, and consumer focus groups has been immensely satisfying and motivating for the entire Auxly family. It is a huge accomplishment to be ready for commercialization on day one, right across the country – it speaks to the talent and dedication of our people and our organization-wide focus on winning in the cannabis 2.0 market. We are very much looking forward to bringing our branded cannabis products to Canadian consumers from coast to coast and we are committed to winning consumer confidence and trust through the quality, consistency and efficacy of our products.”

Earning a current market cap value of $287M, CBWTF has a significant war chest ($186.9M) of cash on the books, which compares with about $154.7M in total current liabilities. One should also note that debt has been growing over recent quarters. CBWTF is pulling in trailing 12-month revenues of $5.8M. In addition, the company is seeing major top-line growth, with y/y quarterly revenues growing at 215.8%. This is an exciting story, and we look forward to a follow-up chapter as events transpire. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $CBWTF stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in $CBWTF, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.