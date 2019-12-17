Why International Spirits & Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISWH) Should be on the Bottoming Radar

Shares if International Spirits & Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISWH) are sitting in the bargain basement right now despite strong performance by the company in its core business over the past six months and an important partnership agreement recently struck with a major player in the CBD nano-infusion space. That combination of characteristics – bargain basement pricing and strong fundamental performance with key catalysts – is unusual, to say the least. And it suggests it may pay to take a closer look.

One of the most interesting points to make here is that company is seeing strong growth and gross profitability, with three different segments – spirits, CBD, and home healthcare – all doing well and pointing toward accelerating growth in 2020 based on company guidance. And the latest partnership with BioPulse Labs promises to be an important factor in sizing up the business and the stock looking ahead.

International Spirits & Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISWH) bills itself as a diversified brand incubator with operations in two primary divisions, together spanning the Spirits, Home Healthcare Services, and CBD-Based Products markets worldwide.

The Spirits Division imports, licenses, and markets premium beverage brands, with sales of innovative products and brands, including its award-winning premium Besado Tequila brand.

The Company’s Home Healthcare Services segment provides care for clients in need of healthcare and caretaking services outside of established medical facilities. The Company continues to increase both its fleet of caretakers providing services and its total clientele.

The CBD-Based Products segment is focused on reshaping the CBD products market through state-of-the-art nanotechnology processes, developing a wide range of nano-infused CBD gummies and beverages formulations for sale under the “P19” brand designation. This line of products is formulated and marketed in partnership with BioPulse Labs, a leader in cutting-edge CBD nano-infusion formulation technology and CBD-based product brand development.

The company has also partnered with Bengala Technologies in the development and commercialization of enterprise and B2B software technology products targeting the logistics and supply-chain marketplace.

As noted above, we are interested in the “conundrum” that is presented by shares of ISWH. The stock is really beaten down right now, but the company seems to be doing better than ever at the same time. That presents something of a mysterious state of affairs.

This is especially true given that, in its latest release, ISWH announced a major partnership that seems destined to realign the company’s branding in its CBD products segment with stronger market positioning. Given the growth going on in that market space, this could be a major event for the company and its shareholders. But, at this point, the stock hasn’t celebrated the event with any kind of obvious reaction.

That said, one can easily look at the ISWH chart and see something of a bottoming basing pattern coming into formation. The stock has basically gone sideways for the past two months after sliding in a painful multi-month downward trend over the summer.

One other point we will make here on its current state of affairs: ISWH was actually at this very same price on September 11, 2017, when it opened at $0.0002/share. It was trading at $0.05/share less than a year later. Right now, the company is doing much better than it was during that year. Hence our justification for taking a closer look.

Earning a current market cap value of $375K, ISWH is pulling in trailing 12-month revenues of $353K. In addition, the company is seeing recent top-line growth, with sequential quarterly revenues growing at 28%.

