Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Fights for Fresh Respect in the Patch

Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CURLF) just announced it has been granted final approval by the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission to open the first adult-use retail dispensary on Cape Cod.

According to the release, “the retail store will be located at 170 Commercial Street in the heart of Provincetown. Curaleaf will work with the Commission to schedule post-final inspections and open the adult use location in early 2020. The company opened its first adult-use retail location in Oxford, Massachusetts in November, 2019.”

Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CURLF) promulgates itself as a company that operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States.

The Company is the parent of Curaleaf, Inc., a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States. Headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Curaleaf, Inc. has a presence in 12 states.

Curaleaf, Inc. operates 30 dispensaries, 12 cultivation sites and 9 processing sites with a focus on highly populated, limited license states, including Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York. Curaleaf, Inc. leverages its extensive research and development capabilities to distribute cannabis products in multiple formats with the highest standard for safety, effectiveness, consistent quality and customer care. Curaleaf is committed to being the industry’s leading resource in education and advancement through research and advocacy.

Curaleaf Inc.’s Florida operations were the first in the cannabis industry to receive the Safe Quality Food certification under the Global Food Safety Initiative, setting a new standard of excellence.

It cultivates, processes, markets, and/or dispenses a range of cannabis products in various operating markets, including flower, pre-rolls and flower pods, dry-herb vaporizer cartridges, concentrates for vaporizing, concentrates for dabbing, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

The company also provides non-cannabis services to licensed cannabis operators in the areas of cultivation, extraction and production, and retail operations. As of November 01, 2018, it operated a network of 29 dispensaries. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Even in light of this news, CURLF has had a rough past week of trading action, with shares sinking something like -4% in that time. That said, chart support is nearby and we may be in the process of constructing a nice setup for some movement back the other way. What’s more, the stock has seen interest climb, with an increase in recent trading volume of 5% beyond its prior sustained average level.

“As one of the largest cannabis companies in the United States, we are proud to be based right here in Massachusetts and to be expanding our presence across the Commonwealth,” said Curaleaf CEO Joseph Lusardi. “Providing high quality and reliable products to patients and customers in our home state of Massachusetts as well as across the country is important to us.”

Currently trading at a market capitalization of $1.9B, CURLF has a significant war chest ($120.8M) of cash on the books, which stands against about $98.5M in total current liabilities. One should also note that debt has been growing over recent quarters. CURLF is pulling in trailing 12-month revenues of $235.6M. In addition, the company is seeing major top-line growth, with y/y quarterly revenues growing at 192.3%. You can bet we will update this one again as new information comes into view. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $CURLF stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in $CURLF, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.