What’s Next for Cresco Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Cresco Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) just announced that the Company served 3,145 people on New Year’s Day at its five Sunnyside Dispensaries located in Lakeview, Elmwood Park, Champaign, Buffalo Grove and Rockford, Illinois. According to the release, Sunnyside also sold 9,258 cannabis products, including Cresco’s house of brands and items from other Illinois suppliers, with an average ticket price totaling $135.

“We’re ecstatic for our Sunnyside dispensaries to begin serving recreational customers on such a historic day that launches a new era of cannabis and the development of an industry that will bring greater justice, social equity and business ownership opportunities throughout the state,” said Charlie Bachtell, Cresco Labs CEO and Co-founder. “With 13 million residents and 100 million annual tourists, Illinois is predicted to be one of the largest recreational cannabis markets in the United States. Cresco is uniquely positioned in the supply-constrained state, with permission for the largest cultivation footprint at 630,000 square feet and ten retail dispensaries, including three in high traffic areas in the city of Chicago.”

CRESCO LABS ORD (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) trumpets itself as a company that manufactures and sells medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis dry flower; vaporizer forms of cannabis; cannabis oil in capsule, oral and sublingual solutions; cannabis in topical; and other cannabis products.

The company also provides cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate and toffee confections, fruit-forward gummies, and hard sweet and chews. Cresco Labs Inc. sells its products under the Cresco brand.

In addition, it operators a Hope Heal Health dispensary in Fall River, Bristol County, Massachusetts.

The company was formerly known as Cresco Labs, LLC and changed its name to Cresco Labs Inc. in November 2018. Cresco Labs Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

According to the release, “Cresco Labs, based in Chicago, is a leading U.S. cannabis company with experienced management, access to capital and a demonstrated growth strategy. As a differentiated grower, processor and retailer of premium cannabis operating in ten states, the company focuses on entering highly regulated markets with outsized demand potential and high barriers to entry. Its impressive speed-to-market gives Cresco a distinct competitive advantage as it replicates its model to expand its national footprint. Cresco’s proven ability to execute is complemented by a cutting-edge brand strategy spearheaded by several of the brightest minds in consumer marketing in the nation. Cresco’s products are tailored to all major consumer segments: everyday cannabis, medicinally focused, connoisseur grade, and chef inspired edibles by James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Mindy Segal. Learn more about Cresco Labs at crescolabs.com.”

The chart shows 4% during the past month in terms of shareholder gains in the name. What’s more, the name has witnessed a pop in interest, as transaction volume levels have recently pushed 56% beyond its prior sustained average level.

Joe Caltabiano, Cresco Labs President and Co-founder, added, “We’re thrilled to be part of this historic day and to witness firsthand so much excitement from people on the first day of legal cannabis sales. Our dispensaries served thousands of customers on day one by educating new cannabis consumers, making product recommendations and making sure they had a seamless shopping experience. With five newly re-concepted Sunnyside locations and an additional five dispensaries opening soon in high profile locations such as one next to Wrigley Field and two in Chicago’s downtown Central District, we expect to serve thousands more customers in response to strong demand. Our Sunnyside concept is designed to move traffic efficiently, so despite the fact that long lines will likely continue in the first few days of adult-use legalization, we are positioned to ensure that each of our customers gets only the best possible service and the products they are looking for. Cresco is already the leader in Illinois, and we expect to be able to maintain this leadership position as the recreational cannabis market grows, contributing solidly to our overall revenue and our profitability.”

At this time, carrying a capital value in the market of $439M, CRLBF has a significant war chest ($108.2M) of cash on the books, which is balanced by about $60.6M in total current liabilities. One should also note that debt has been growing over recent quarters. CRLBF is pulling in trailing 12-month revenues of $138.2M. In addition, the company is seeing recent top-line growth, with sequential quarterly revenues growing at 19.6%. We will update the story again as soon as further details emerge. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $CRLBF stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in $CRLBF, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.