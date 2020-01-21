Liberty Health Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) Continues to Ride the Bull

Liberty Health Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) just announced it will open its 22nd Florida location in Orlando, serving a population in excess of 2.5 million, subject to approval from the Florida Department of Health. Note, the stock has more than doubled in the past 3 months against a mostly weak cannabis context.

According to the release, “Liberty provides best in class experiences for patients throughout the state of Florida as well as continually educates the marketplace on how to best utilize its products. The company offers a wide array of precision dosed, CBD and THC formulations across its entire portfolio of cannabis offerings, as well as hosts informational workshops on an ongoing basis that addresses the basics of cannabis, resources available for veterans, cooking with cannabis, use of concentrates and more.”

Liberty Health Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) frames itself as a company that engages in the production and distribution of medical cannabis primarily in the State of Florida.

It has a strategic partnership with Veterans Cannabis Project to support various research projects focused on the treatment of service related trauma with cannabis derived products; and partnership with AdaViv Inc. to enhance production of cannabis.

The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Liberty Health Sciences was established to own and operate medical marijuana licenses in the United States. To date, the company owns one of 14 licenses issued in the state of Florida as well as 50.1% interest in a provisional processing license and a provisional dispensary license, both in Ohio. Liberty has also made an investment in a provisional medical license in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

According to company materials, “Liberty is the cannabis provider committed to providing a trusted, high quality cannabis experience based on our genuine care for all cannabis users and a focus on operational excellence from seed to sale and beyond. Liberty’s measured approach to expansion opportunities maximizes returns to shareholders, while keeping consumers’ well-being at the forefront of what we do.”

As noted above, LHSIF just announced it will open its 22nd Florida location in Orlando, serving a population in excess of 2.5 million, subject to approval from the Florida Department of Health.

Traders will note 3% during the past week in terms of shareholder gains in the listing. Moreover, the name has benefitted from a jump in recent trading volume to the tune of 19% above the average volume levels in play in this stock over the longer term.

“We continue to be laser focused on expanding our footprint throughout the state and this magnificent location in the heart of Orlando will help us attract a large population of patients in the central region of Florida,” said Victor Mancebo, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Liberty. “We have been hearing from patients for quite a while their desire to have a full-service Liberty dispensary in the state’s largest inland city and we’re pleased to deliver the convenience and services they have grown to expect from us.”

At this time, carrying a capital value in the market of $160M, LHSIF has a significant war chest ($23.9M) of cash on the books, which compares with about $6.4M in total current liabilities. LHSIF is pulling in trailing 12-month revenues of $22.8M. In addition, the company is seeing major top-line growth, with y/y quarterly revenues growing at 378.9%. You can bet we will update this one again as new information comes into view. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $LHSIF stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in $LHSIF, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.