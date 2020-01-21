Marquie Group Inc (OTCMKTS:TMGI) Sets Up for Strong Launch in CBD Beauty Space

Shares of Marquie Group Inc (OTCMKTS:TMGI) are starting off strong this morning after the company announced that it is beefing up its product offering ahead launch with the addition of a slate of premium amino acid-based products. This is an obviously speculative name, but one that could offer some opportunity ahead for interested market participants given the company’s top tier talent and relative alignment to strong growth trends in the health and beauty and CBD market segments.

“Due to busy, on the go lifestyles and the increased exposure to pollutants and toxins, many people are not getting enough essential amino acids – the building blocks of protein,” noted Jacquie Carter Angell, President of The Marquie Group. “Essential amino acids are incredibly important to our overall health and wellbeing but, unfortunately, they are not created by our bodies, they must be obtained through our diet. Our new line of amino acid-based products is portable, convenient, flavorful and the perfect addition to your diet.”

Marquie Group Inc (OTCMKTS:TMGI) bills itself as company directly targeting the CBD market for women in the 35-49 years range. The big edge here is its president, Jacquie Carter Angell, who has been something of an all-star in the health and beauty market for two decades. And it just so happens that the women 35-49 demo is the most prolific in the rapidly growing CBD marketplace.

TMGI is a direct-to-consumer health and beauty products platform with a pipeline of innovative solutions to pervasive wellness concerns: anxiety, anti-aging, low energy, sleeplessness, and stress that use advanced formulations of plant-based, amino-acids and CBD alternatives to chemical ingredients.

All products will feature unique formulations of top-quality ingredients meant to impart skin health that comes from improved amino-acid balance and CBD nutrition.

As noted, the company’s chief is a former Director at Herbalife Nutrition who has established an internationally recognized personal brand as a beauty expert, appearing in television, radio, magazine, newspaper and media events around the world, and partnering with celebrities, Olympic athletes, doctors, nutritionists and a Nobel Prize laureate in brand-building and marketing health and beauty products to women in more than 90 countries.

Products planned for a 2020 launch include facial skin care serums, a powerful amino acid infused collagen drink and custom blended CBD tinctures each with their own potent puree of nature’s finest fruits, flowers and herbs. Each one is uniquely developed to provide optimal sleep and relaxation, mental focus and clarity or beauty and antioxidant benefits via an array of plant- based ingredients formulated to enhance one’s Inner Health and Outer Beauty.

As noted above, TMGI just announced an expanded menu of new products as the company approaches the anticipated launch of its health and beauty platform, which includes CBD-based products.

According to the release, the first two amino acid-based products to be released as part of the Whim platform will be AminoMints(R), a healthy mint containing amino acids, and AminoFizz(TM), an effervescent drink also containing amino acids.

Angell continued, “These products exemplify our in-house expertise at the cutting edge of the health and beauty marketplace and will complement and augment our larger Whim line of innovative solutions. We look forward to updating current and prospective shareholders as we approach launch and begin to ship product.”

Shares of the stock are up over the past month and testing a key support zone in the half-penny area with resistance above in the nickel zone.

Now commanding a market cap of $1.2M, TMGI is cheap and already pulling in trailing 12-month revenues. The company’s current push suggests top-line growth is overwhelmingly likely over the near and intermediate-term as it approaches the primary launch of its health and beauty platform in coming weeks. As more color becomes clear on the name, we will review the situation and update our take. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $TMGI stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

