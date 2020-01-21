Why GD Entertainment & Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDET) Could Surprise in CBD Space

As the cannabis and CBD space catches fire to kick off 2020, GD Entertainment & Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDET) may be worth a fresh look as a highly speculative name with big upside potential. The company sits at the intersection of CBD and crypto, and has laid a foundation through its The Greenery subsidiary as a growth bet in the CBD space. That status is likely improved this morning following the company’s announcement that it has agreed to a new lease for a physical CBD products store at a top-ten US mall near New York City – Palisades Center Mall in West Nyack, New York, which is the second-largest shopping mall in the New York metropolitan area and the eighth-largest in the United States.

According to the release, this agreement represents a new one-year lease following the expiration of the 2-month Holiday Season lease that the company had in place from late November through the holiday shopping season at the mall. Shareholders will be pleased by news that the new lease comes at a substantial discount on a per month basis relative to the company’s prior lease.

GD Entertainment & Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDET) trumpets itself as is a company that focuses on high growth industries to fulfill a diverse selection of premium products nationwide. The company operates in two basic segments: cryptocurrency mining/services and CBD-based products. Both segments are currently doing real business and will likely contribute to significant revenue growth over the next 3-month and 12-month periods.

The main factor in valuing the company right now, overall, is its crypto mining farm, which is running fully-owned top-tier miners, with all-in costs at $0.065/kwh.

The company’s HyperDigital Technologies subsidiary is the Cryptocurrency ATM business, which aims to secure multiple MSB, money services business, licenses in order to host ATM units throughout the country.

The DreamCard subsidiary specializes in fully customizable and premium quality credit/debit cards. The Cryptocurrency cold storage market has been forecasted to reach more than $15 billion by 2025.

The CBD Segment is operated through its subsidiary, The Greenery (thegreeneryco.com). The low-down on the Greenery is that it has a popular Honey Hemp CBD recipe that has evolved in partnership with a local “homegrown” honey supplier located in Florida. It also offers a number of other CBD-based products for both human and pet markets.

As noted above, GDET just agreed to terms to set up shop with its CBD products brand in a physical store with a full-year lease in the eighth largest mall in the US.

As we see it, this is very powerful for the company’s brand establishment process and the market may begin to discount a new trajectory in terms of topline potential as things play out going forward. CBD is a crowded space, but few brands ever find serious awareness among consumers. The company has set itself up to be visible to as many as 20 million consumers over the coming year, with other locations potentially on tap.

“The Greenery Palisades location has been a highly productive venture, both in terms of sales and as an excellent vehicle for marketing and brand awareness,” commented Anil Idnani, CEO of GDET. “There’s really no substitute for having a physical presence, and brands that fail to do so stand to miss out on making a visceral connection with prospective customers – which is something we have been doing with the many millions of shoppers who have passed by our storefront over the past two months.”

Earning a current market cap value of $1M, GDET is pulling in trailing 12-month revenues of $53K. In addition, the company is seeing major top-line growth, with y/y quarterly revenues growing at 160.3%. This may be a very interesting story and we will look forward to updating it again soon. As more color becomes clear on the name, we will review the situation and update our take. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $GDET stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

