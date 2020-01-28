SMART DECISION /SH (OTCMKTS:SDEC) Blasts Off on Unique CBD Model

One penny stock in the CBD space that seems to have avoided the pain in the space and caught fire so far this year is SMART DECISION /SH (OTCMKTS:SDEC). One reason for its relative and nominal success in terms of share performance is probably the company’s positioning outside of the glut of CBD production. This is a pick and shovel on the customer-facing side, which means they get to participate in the boom without being subject to the pitfalls of the gold rush of competitors.

The company is developing an algorithmic solution for new adopters in the CBD consumer space. This is an affiliate marketing model that creates a win-win for consumers and producers, helping them connect by taking the complexity out of the equation. But that means it’s dependent on a network effect as producers sign up to take part. That’s why the company’s latest release has helped to push the action: a bunch of new CBD company’s just signed up to join the large number already reportedly on board.

SMART DECISION /SH (OTCMKTS:SDEC) bills itself as a company that is hard at work in developing its Patent Pending CBD algorithm to help consumers navigate the extremely complex CBD marketplace.

Finally, the confusion of figuring out “Which CBD is the right choice for me?” will soon be coming to an end! CBD has recently become a phenomenon for consumers that are looking to heal from various ailments. Examples include Migraine Headaches, Pain, Anxiety, Acne, High Blood Pressure, etc.

Consumers are raving about the results. However, there remains one stumbling block when it comes to selecting the right CBD products for your needs — That’s where Smart Decision Inc. comes in.

“We are creating a simple and approachable algorithm to help guide consumers to choose the best CBD for needs. With our upcoming CBD Smart Decision plug-in, consumers will now be able to answer a handful of simple questions that will help direct you in the right direction. The days of confusion in selecting the right CBD for your needs are coming to an end! Smart Decision Inc. will bridge the gap between those selling CBD products with consumers that are looking for the best CBD for their needs.”

Smart Decision, Inc. has researched and is developing algorithms for the consumer and business LED Lighting and CBD markets. With their patent-pending “Smart Decision” algorithms, the confusion of selecting the right product(s), whether for LED or CBD, will be significantly reduced. Ultimately, Smart Decision Inc. believes that selecting the right product the first time, dramatically cuts down on product returns and creates a positive purchasing experience for the consumer.

RedBand Systems, a leading computational data engineering and software-as-a-service platform based in Cambridge, MA, founded by graduates of MIT, is on the team developing the technology.

As noted above, SDEC just announced that a number of new top-tier CBD companies have come on board to join its platform, which is an algo-driven customer-facing solution for new adopters in the CBD space.

The stock has been on fire, up as much as 200% in the past month of action on steadily growing volume.

“I’m happy to see the list continuing to grow as we move closer to the upcoming launch of our proprietary, patent-pending algorithmic CBD product platform (CBDSmartDecision.com),” stated Adam Green, Smart Decision CEO. “Basically, everyone we talk to about the platform has shown interest, and we expect a continued migration of new brands into the fold as the days and weeks pass and we move toward our full platform launch.”

Now commanding a market cap of $24M, SDEC has very little in the way of cash or debt at this point and is sailing through pre-revenue waters right now. But the model the company is pursuing has a lot of big numbers attached to it. This is something of a start-up trying to get to the next level. But there’s relatively little weighing it down, so this could get quite interesting. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $SDEC stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in $SDEC, either long or short.