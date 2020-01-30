CytoDyn Inc (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Vaults Higher on Absurd Attempt to Exploit Epidemic

Here’s a good one: CytoDyn Inc (OTCMKTS:CYDY) shares have been rocketing higher, with the latest extension due to the company’s statement that it is exploring leronlimab as a potential treatment for patients infected with the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), a rapidly spreading virus and potential worldwide emergency. Hold on while we laugh a little. So, every news service on the planet is focusing on nothing other than this virus. And, suddenly, the company’s only actual drug, which targets HIV, might just be the cure for this totally different, completely unrelated current public health emergency? Hahahahahahahaha… Oh my. But, hats off. Cuz it worked. This utterly absurd release actually vaulted shares higher. It’s depressing from a “how smart is your neighbor” perspective. But, there we are.

Here’s management turning the screws with some technical jargon to put some meat on the bones of this otherwise nakedly opportunistic corporate communications stunt: “Leronlimab has both the potential to enhance the cellular immune response by suppressing Treg cells that, in turn, inhibit the anti-viral T-cell responses and the potential to repolarize macrophage activity. Lung (alveolar) macrophages in coronavirus infections have been implicated as a contributing factor to significant morbidity and mortality of the infectious disease. Leronlimab could potentially synergize with other retroviral therapies that currently being used for the potential treatment of 2019-nCoV.”

CytoDyn Inc (OTCMKTS:CYDY) promulgates itself as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies to treat human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

Its lead product is PRO 140 (leronlimab), a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb extension study for HIV as monotherapy, rollover study for HIV as a combination therapy, Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV, Phase Ib/II trial for triple-negative breast cancer, and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease.

CytoDyn Inc. has strategic agreement with Samsung BioLogics Co. Ltd. for the clinical and commercial manufacturing of leronlimab. The company was formerly known as RexRay Corporation. CytoDyn Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

According to company materials, “CytoDyn is a biotechnology company developing innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor. CCR5 appears to play a key role in the ability of HIV to enter and infect healthy T-cells. The CCR5 receptor also appears to be implicated in tumor metastasis and in immune-mediated illnesses, such as GvHD and NASH. CytoDyn has successfully completed a Phase 3 pivotal trial with leronlimab in combination with standard anti-retroviral therapies in HIV-infected treatment-experienced patients. CytoDyn plans to seek FDA approval for leronlimab in combination therapy and plans to complete the filing of a Biologics License Application (BLA) in 2019 for that indication. CytoDyn is also conducting a Phase 3 investigative trial with leronlimab (PRO 140) as a once-weekly monotherapy for HIV-infected patients and, plans to initiate a registration-directed study of leronlimab monotherapy indication, which if successful, could support a label extension. Clinical results to date from multiple trials have shown that leronlimab (PRO 140) can significantly reduce viral burden in people infected with HIV with no reported drug-related serious adverse events (SAEs). Moreover, results from a Phase 2b clinical trial demonstrated that leronlimab monotherapy can prevent viral escape in HIV-infected patients, with some patients on leronlimab monotherapy remaining virally suppressed for more than five years. CytoDyn is also conducting a Phase 2 trial to evaluate leronlimab for the prevention of GvHD and a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial with leronlimab in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.”

Find out when $CYDY reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

As noted above, CYDY just announced that it is exploring leronlimab as a potential treatment for patients infected with the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), a rapidly spreading virus and potential worldwide emergency.

We’ve witnessed 44% piled on for shareholders of the stock during the trailing month. Moreover, the listing has registered increased average transaction volume recently, with the past month seeing a bit over 180% over what the stock has registered over the longer term.

Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of CytoDyn, added: “We support efforts to identify new and potential treatments to limit the spread of the 2019-nCoV, which is affecting people on a global scale at an accelerating rate. We look forward to advancing discussions with potential partners to study leronlimab as a treatment option for this deadly virus.”

At this time, carrying a capital value in the market of $587M, CYDY has a store ($1.2M) of cash on the books, which stands against about $29.7M in total current liabilities. One should also note that debt has been growing over recent quarters. The company is pre-revenue at this point. This may be a very interesting story and we will look forward to updating it again soon. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $CYDY stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in $CYDY, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.