Cresco Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Beefs Up the Reserves

Cresco Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) just announced that it has closed the recently announced non-brokered credit agreement for a senior secured term loan in an initial aggregate principal amount of US$100 million, with a mutual option to increase the size of the facility to a maximum of US$200 million.

According to the release, “The proceeds from the Senior Loan will be used to fund the expansion of operations in Illinois, closing and integration costs associated with pending acquisitions, and other strategic growth initiatives in key markets. A broad syndicate of lenders participated in the Senior Loan, including U.S. based institutional investors together with members of the Company’s management and board of directors.”

CRESCO LABS ORD (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) trumpets itself as a company that manufactures and sells medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis dry flower; vaporizer forms of cannabis; cannabis oil in capsule, oral and sublingual solutions; cannabis in topical; and other cannabis products.

The company also provides cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate and toffee confections, fruit-forward gummies, and hard sweet and chews. Cresco Labs Inc. sells its products under the Cresco brand.

In addition, it operators a Hope Heal Health dispensary in Fall River, Bristol County, Massachusetts.

The company was formerly known as Cresco Labs, LLC and changed its name to Cresco Labs Inc. in November 2018. Cresco Labs Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

According to the release, “Cresco Labs, based in Chicago, is a leading U.S. cannabis company with experienced management, access to capital and a demonstrated growth strategy. As a differentiated grower, processor and retailer of premium cannabis operating in ten states, the company focuses on entering highly regulated markets with outsized demand potential and high barriers to entry. Its impressive speed-to-market gives Cresco a distinct competitive advantage as it replicates its model to expand its national footprint. Cresco’s proven ability to execute is complemented by a cutting-edge brand strategy spearheaded by several of the brightest minds in consumer marketing in the nation. Cresco’s products are tailored to all major consumer segments: everyday cannabis, medicinally focused, connoisseur grade, and chef inspired edibles by James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Mindy Segal. Learn more about Cresco Labs at crescolabs.com.”

Find out when $CRLBF reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

As noted above, CRLBF just announced that it has closed the recently announced non-brokered credit agreement for a senior secured term loan in an initial aggregate principal amount of US$100 million, with a mutual option to increase the size of the facility to a maximum of US$200 million.

Even in light of this news, CRLBF has had a rough past week of trading action, with shares sinking something like -3% in that time. That said, chart support is nearby and we may be in the process of constructing a nice setup for some movement back the other way. In addition, the company has seen a growing influx of trading interest, with the stock’s recent average trading volume running 48% over what the stock has registered over the longer term.

Charlie Bachtell, CEO and Co-founder of Cresco Labs, commented, “The closing of this financing is an important event and was driven by the incredible opportunities we at Cresco have before us. We have worked to create a credit facility that strengthens our balance sheet in a non-dilutive manner – with no warrants nor convertibility to equity. This transaction demonstrates that capital is available to the top operators in this industry who demonstrate a disciplined strategic focus, a responsible allocation of capital, and a track record of operational execution. We are especially pleased to have closed the transaction with such a high-quality group of investors who have displayed a dedicated commitment to the long-term success of Cresco as we continue to execute our vision – to build the most important company in cannabis.”

Earning a current market cap value of $1.5B, CRLBF has a significant war chest ($108.2M) of cash on the books, which is balanced by about $60.6M in total current liabilities. One should also note that debt has been growing over recent quarters. CRLBF is pulling in trailing 12-month revenues of $138.2M. In addition, the company is seeing recent top-line growth, with sequential quarterly revenues growing at 19.6%. As more color becomes clear on the name, we will review the situation and update our take. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $CRLBF stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in $CRLBF, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.