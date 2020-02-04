Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Closes Select

Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CURLF) just announced that it closed the transformational acquisition of Select on February 1.

According to the release, “With the completion of the acquisition, Curaleaf solidifies its stance as the largest cannabis operator in the U.S. in terms of operational and wholesale footprint, including 53 open dispensaries, and positions the Company well for its next phase of growth. Curaleaf’s acquisition of Cura Partners, Inc., owners of the Select brand, includes Select’s manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sales operations marketed under the Select brand name, including all intellectual property.”

Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CURLF) promulgates itself as a company that operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States.

The Company is the parent of Curaleaf, Inc., a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States. Headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Curaleaf, Inc. has a presence in 12 states.

Curaleaf, Inc. operates 30 dispensaries, 12 cultivation sites and 9 processing sites with a focus on highly populated, limited license states, including Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York. Curaleaf, Inc. leverages its extensive research and development capabilities to distribute cannabis products in multiple formats with the highest standard for safety, effectiveness, consistent quality and customer care. Curaleaf is committed to being the industry’s leading resource in education and advancement through research and advocacy.

Curaleaf Inc.’s Florida operations were the first in the cannabis industry to receive the Safe Quality Food certification under the Global Food Safety Initiative, setting a new standard of excellence.

It cultivates, processes, markets, and/or dispenses a range of cannabis products in various operating markets, including flower, pre-rolls and flower pods, dry-herb vaporizer cartridges, concentrates for vaporizing, concentrates for dabbing, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

The company also provides non-cannabis services to licensed cannabis operators in the areas of cultivation, extraction and production, and retail operations. As of November 01, 2018, it operated a network of 29 dispensaries. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Traders will note 11% during the past month in terms of shareholder gains in the name. Moreover, the stock has registered increased average transaction volume recently, with the past month seeing 16% above the average volume levels in play in this stock over the longer term.

“The close of the Select deal is a major milestone in Curaleaf’s history and marks an unprecedented phase of growth for our company,” said Joseph Lusardi, CEO of Curaleaf. “As we’ve scaled, Curaleaf has pioneered the U.S. cannabis industry, and we’re incredibly excited about the future and our leadership role in it. Our entire organization is focused on accelerating our growth as a combined company with two of the fastest growing cannabis brands in the country.”

Currently trading at a market capitalization of $2.65B, CURLF has a significant war chest ($120.8M) of cash on the books, which compares with about $98.5M in total current liabilities. One should also note that debt has been growing over recent quarters. CURLF is pulling in trailing 12-month revenues of $235.6M. In addition, the company is seeing major top-line growth, with y/y quarterly revenues growing at 192.3%. We will update the story again soon as further details emerge. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $CURLF stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

