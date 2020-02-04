CytoDyn Inc (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Tries to Extend Recent Strength

CytoDyn Inc (OTCMKTS:CYDY) just announced very strong data from patients in its clinical trials with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) and metastatic breast cancer (MBC).

According to the release, “New data from the first patient enrolled in the Company’s mTNBC Phase 1b/2 trial showed no detectable levels of circulating tumor cells (CTC) with leronlimab in combination with carboplatin at 16 weeks of treatment. In addition, this patient experienced significant reductions in epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) cells dropping to zero after five weeks with treatment and currently reports zero EMT. New data from the second patient enrolled in the Company’s mTNBC Phase 1b/2 trial showed no detectable levels of CTC with leronlimab in combination with carboplatin after two weeks of treatment. This patient also showed a 70% reduction in EMT cells after just two weeks of treatment. Initial data from the third patient in the mTNBC trial indicated the CTC dropped to zero after two weeks of treatment with leronlimab.”

CytoDyn Inc (OTCMKTS:CYDY) promulgates itself as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies to treat human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

Its lead product is PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb extension study for HIV as monotherapy, rollover study for HIV as a combination therapy, Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV, Phase Ib/II trial for triple-negative breast cancer, and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease.

CytoDyn Inc. has strategic agreement with Samsung BioLogics Co. Ltd. for the clinical and commercial manufacturing of leronlimab. The company was formerly known as RexRay Corporation. CytoDyn Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

According to company materials, “CytoDyn is a biotechnology company developing innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor. CCR5 appears to play a key role in the ability of HIV to enter and infect healthy T-cells. The CCR5 receptor also appears to be implicated in tumor metastasis and in immune-mediated illnesses, such as GvHD and NASH. CytoDyn has successfully completed a Phase 3 pivotal trial with leronlimab in combination with standard anti-retroviral therapies in HIV-infected treatment-experienced patients. CytoDyn plans to seek FDA approval for leronlimab in combination therapy and plans to complete the filing of a Biologics License Application (BLA) in 2019 for that indication. CytoDyn is also conducting a Phase 3 investigative trial with leronlimab (PRO 140) as a once-weekly monotherapy for HIV-infected patients and, plans to initiate a registration-directed study of leronlimab monotherapy indication, which if successful, could support a label extension. Clinical results to date from multiple trials have shown that leronlimab (PRO 140) can significantly reduce viral burden in people infected with HIV with no reported drug-related serious adverse events (SAEs). Moreover, results from a Phase 2b clinical trial demonstrated that leronlimab monotherapy can prevent viral escape in HIV-infected patients, with some patients on leronlimab monotherapy remaining virally suppressed for more than five years. CytoDyn is also conducting a Phase 2 trial to evaluate leronlimab for the prevention of GvHD and a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial with leronlimab in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.”

We’ve witnessed 57% during the past month in terms of shareholder gains in the name. Furthermore, the company has witnessed a pop in interest, as transaction volume levels have recently pushed a bit over 230% over what the stock has registered over the longer term.

“Remarkably, the new patient enrolled in the clinical trial showed a significant drop in CTC and a reduction of EMT cells, the putative metastatic cells from 7 per 4mL of blood to two cells in just two weeks of treatment with leronlimab in combination with carboplatin,” said Bruce Patterson, M.D., chief executive officer and founder of IncellDx, a diagnostic partner and an advisor to CytoDyn. “The rapid response to the treatment in a pattern that is identical to previous patients is equally as remarkable and supports a predictable method of action for this drug. Additionally, no adverse effects were observed in the clinical trials, further supporting leronlimab’s potential safety profile.”

Earning a current market cap value of $661M, CYDY has a store ($1.2M) of cash on the books, which is balanced by about $29.7M in total current liabilities. One should also note that debt has been growing over recent quarters. The company is pre-revenue at this point. You can bet we will update this one again as new information comes into view. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $CYDY stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in $CYDY, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.