Liberty Health Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) Continues to Play Top Dog

Shares of Liberty Health Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) continue to push ahead of the rest of the space overall, powered by recent catalysts and a strong balance sheet, with better than 400% topline growth. To add to this mojo, the company just announced that it has partnered with iHeartJane, the leading eCommerce platform for dispensaries and brands in the U.S., to offer a seamless retail shopping experience for Liberty patients who order products on the Company’s website at a dispensary level.

According to the release, Liberty now displays its product availability and pricing in real-time on an easy-to-use online ordering platform empowering patients to shop for their favorite brands from their favorite local Liberty dispensary. Currently the service allows patients to reserve their products for pick-up only.

Liberty Health Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) frames itself as a company that engages in the production and distribution of medical cannabis primarily in the State of Florida.

It has a strategic partnership with Veterans Cannabis Project to support various research projects focused on the treatment of service related trauma with cannabis derived products; and partnership with AdaViv Inc. to enhance production of cannabis.

The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Liberty Health Sciences was established to own and operate medical marijuana licenses in the United States. To date, the company owns one of 14 licenses issued in the state of Florida as well as 50.1% interest in a provisional processing license and a provisional dispensary license, both in Ohio. Liberty has also made an investment in a provisional medical license in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

According to company materials, “Liberty is the cannabis provider committed to providing a trusted, high quality cannabis experience based on our genuine care for all cannabis users and a focus on operational excellence from seed to sale and beyond. Liberty’s measured approach to expansion opportunities maximizes returns to shareholders, while keeping consumers’ well-being at the forefront of what we do.”

Find out when $LHSIF reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

As noted above, LHSIF just announced that it has partnered with iHeartJane, the leading eCommerce platform for dispensaries and brands in the U.S., to offer a seamless retail shopping experience for Liberty patients who order products on the Company’s website at a dispensary level.

We’ve witnessed 22% added to share values of the company over the past month of action. What’s more, the name has seen a growing influx of trading interest, with the stock’s recent average trading volume running 9% above its longer-run average levels.

“Liberty remains the gold standard for customer experiences centered around convenience and Jane allows us to set ourselves apart in providing our patients with a variety of integrated technologies that makes their life easier while enjoying our products,” said Victor Mancebo, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Liberty. “Jane is a fully automated solution that live-streams all of our products in real-time so our patients will know 100 percent of the time where and when their product is available for pickup. Establishing such a solid platform for our customers is pivotal to our overall growth.”

Currently trading at a market capitalization of $193M, LHSIF has a significant war chest ($28.5M) of cash on the books, which must be weighed relative to about $21.7M in total current liabilities. One should also note that debt has been growing over recent quarters. LHSIF is pulling in trailing 12-month revenues of $35.7M. In addition, the company is seeing major top-line growth, with y/y quarterly revenues growing at 408.3%. We will update the story again soon as further details emerge. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $LHSIF stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in $LHSIF, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.