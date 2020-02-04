The Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Launch Continues

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:CNBX) just announced that in a series of tests conducted at the company’s High Through-put Screening (HTS) facility in Israel, it has been shown that the cannabinoids CBC (Cannabichromene) and CBG (Cannabigerol) both exhibit anti-tumor properties, tested on human Gastrointestinal Cancer Cells.

According to the release, “CBC is an additional non-psychoactive cannabinoid and is one of the naturally occurring Phyto-cannabinoids. It bears a host of potential positive therapeutic qualities and may promote antimicrobial, anti‐inflammatory, analgesic, and neurogenesis activity. It is particularly found in younger Cannabis plants, albeit in small quantities.”

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:CNBX) bills itself as an early stage biotechnology company that engages in the development and licensing of cannabinoid-based treatments and therapies.

The company focuses on developing and marketing therapies and biotechnological tools for the relief from various ailments that respond to active ingredients sourced from the cannabis plant. It offers Cannabics SR, a medical cannabis capsules to treat cancer related cachexia/anorexia syndrome in advanced cancer patients.

The company also focuses on the commercialization of a diagnostic test based on liquid biopsies of patients suffering from epithelial cancers; and development of diagnostics that monitor cancer progression and cannabinoid cancer sensitivity tests for the treatment of cancer with cannabinoid medicine. Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a collaboration with SIMFO GmbH for circulating tumor cell drug sensitivity tests.

The company was formerly known as American Mining Corporation and changed its name to Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. in May 2014. Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland. Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a subsidiary of Cannabics Inc.

According to company materials, “Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX) is a U.S. public company that is developing a platform which leverages novel drug-screening tools and artificial intelligence to create cannabinoid-based therapies for cancer that are more precise to a patient’s profile. By developing tools to assess effectiveness on a personalized basis, Cannabics is helping to move cannabinoids into the future of cancer therapy. The company’s R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health to conduct scientific and clinical research on cannabinoid formulations and cancer.”

Recent action has seen a bit more than 590% during the past month in terms of shareholder gains in the name. Moreover, the name has benefitted from a jump in recent trading volume to the tune of above 440% above the average volume levels in play in this stock over the longer term.

Dr. Yaakov Waksman, the company’s head of cannabidiol research, said, “My working assumption is that these results show that a correlation may exist between a cannabinoid’s Topological Polar Surface Area (TPSA) value and its ability to induce anti-tumor activity, diminishing cancer cell’s viability rates. CBC and CBG, as neutral cannabinoids, were both found to have a TPSA value which allows the cannabinoid molecule to penetrate a cancer cell’s membrane, whereas their acidic form (CBCA and CBGA) – do not. This could explain the difference in anti-tumor activity rates demonstrated”.

Earning a current market cap value of $74.6M, CNBX has a significant war chest ($2.8M) of cash on the books, which compares with about $440K in total current liabilities. CNBX is pulling in trailing 12-month revenues of $8K. However, the company is seeing declines on the top-line on a quarterly y/y basis, with revenues falling at -46.9%. We will update the story again soon as developments transpire. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $CNBX stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in $CNBX, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.