Namaste Technologies (OTCQB:NXTTF) is Showing a Sign A Relief

After a prolonged slump in 2019, many of the cannabis-related stocks rebounded in the New Year, and one of those was that of cannabis e-commerce company Namaste Technologies (TSXV:N) (OTCQB:NXTTF). Since the beginning of the new year, the stock rallied significantly and gained as much as 60% to emerge as one of the biggest gainers in the cannabis space.

Big News

The main trigger for the rally came about recently when it emerged that cannabis-based chocolate and edibles maker Choklat has been awarded a license by Health Canada. Namaste has a 49% stake in the company, and hence, it proved to be the development that intensified the rally in the stock.

Over the past months, the company has managed to make a remarkable turnaround under the leadership of its new Chief Executive Officer Meni Morim. Speaking about the Choklat news, he said that there is a lot of ‘pent-up demand’ for cannabis-based edible products. He went on to state that Choklat is the first food processing company in Canada to have managed to get such a license. Considering the fact that cannabis derivative products have recently been legalized, it is a timely boost for Namaste.

In addition to that, Namaste has also moved on from being a medical cannabis online retailer to a more diversified company that also deals in recreational cannabis. On the other hand, it has been reported that it recorded significant sales growth on Cyber Monday and also on Black Friday.

The current scare with vaporizers is, however, an issue for Namaste and could hurt revenues in the near term. In addition to that, as per the last reported quarter, the company only had $49.1 million in cash, and that is quite low for a firm that is trying to expand. Despite all that, experts believe that the company’s expansion into the recreational space and the recent boost with regards to cannabis edibles could result in further growth.Sign up below to stay up to speed on any major developments with NXTTF and other fast-moving stocks.

