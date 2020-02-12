The Wild Nextech Ar Solutions Corp (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Ride Continues

It’s been a roller coaster for Nextech Ar Solutions Corp (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) investors in recent action. But traders should also remember that we are talking about a company cooking along with over 6,000% topline growth right now on a y/y basis. To add some flesh to the bone, the company just announced that it launched its 3D/AR Ad Network which it believes can drive substantial revenue growth in 2020.

According to the release, “What makes 3D ads a game changer for the $240 billion online ad market is dramatically improved performance metrics. In recent testing, 3D ads outperformed traditional static ads dramatically – showing a 633% increase in sign-up conversions and a 376% increase in click-through rates (Sketchfab reference).”

Nextech Ar Solutions Corp (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) bills itself as a company that engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology.

The company offers ARitize eCommerce, the browser-based and Web enabled AR shopping platform; ARitize Retail Showroom that provides choice, convenience, ratings, and reviews with the benefits of being in-store; ARitize App that allows to sell, learn, communicate, and share product, service, or experience through AR; and ARitize University, an AR learning system.

It also provides ARitize Studios, which enables customers to beam in to 3D volumetric space as a hologram, and create an interactive yet intimate connection with audiences from all over the world; and Hoot 3D eCommerce solution that shows 3D and 360 degree product photography.

In addition, the company sells vacuum cleaners and parts through retail stores and online sales channels; and pet supplements through online sales channels. NexTech AR Solutions Corp. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

According to company materials, “NexTech is a leader in the rapidly growing AR industry, estimated to hit $120 billion by 2022, according to Statista. NexTech, the first publicly traded “pure-play” AR company, began trading on the CSE on October 31st, 2018. NexTech has a two-pronged strategy for rapid growth including growth through acquisition of eCommerce businesses and growth of its omni-channel AR SaaS platform called ARitize™. NexTech has an exclusive license to a portfolio of patents 7,054,831, 7,266,509 and patent-pending applications 15351508, 62457136, 62559487, related to interactive gaming, interactive advertising, and augmented reality (“AR”) technology. The company is pursuing four multi-billion dollar verticals in AR.”

As noted above, NEXCF just announced that it launched its 3D/AR Ad Network which it believes can drive substantial revenue growth in 2020.

Recent action has seen 17% added to share values of the name over the past month of action. What’s more, the stock has registered increased average transaction volume recently, with the past month seeing topping 120% beyond its prior sustained average level.

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of NexTech AR, comments, “With our 3D/AR ad network, NexTech is the first AR company to offer an end-to-end solution for both advertisers and brands. NexTech’s end-to-end solution includes the creation of 3-D assets, online 3D/AR display ads, WebAR 3-D product views, and education and training, ultimately leading to a major uptick in ROI, all in a frictionless and seamless 3-D virtual environment.” He continues, “We believe NexTech’s first mover advantage in 3D ads, can help us capture market share in the $240 billion online advertising market – where global brands constantly seek an edge in this highly competitive space.

At this time, carrying a capital value in the market of $108M, NEXCF has a stash ($1.4M) of cash on the books, which must be weighed relative to about $1M in total current liabilities. NEXCF is pulling in trailing 12-month revenues of $3.5M. In addition, the company is seeing major top-line growth, with y/y quarterly revenues growing at 6612.2%.

Disclosure: we hold no position in $NEXCF, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.