Why Liberty Health Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) is Riding Relative Strength

One stock that has been broadly ahead of the game in the cannabis space is Liberty Health Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:LHSIF). To add some color of the story, the company just announced its financial results for the third quarter ended November 30, 2019.

According to the release, “Consolidated net sales for the quarter ended November 30, 2019 were $16,122,254, compared with $3,172,097 for the quarter ended November 30, 2018, and $32,270,471 for the nine-months ended November 30, 2019, compared with $6,532,505 for the nine months ended November 30, 2018. The Company recorded net income for the quarter ended November 30, 2019 of $6,891,713, compared with a net loss of $9,698,829 for the quarter ended November 30, 2018.”

Liberty Health Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) frames itself as a company that engages in the production and distribution of medical cannabis primarily in the State of Florida.

It has a strategic partnership with Veterans Cannabis Project to support various research projects focused on the treatment of service related trauma with cannabis derived products; and partnership with AdaViv Inc. to enhance production of cannabis.

The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Liberty Health Sciences was established to own and operate medical marijuana licenses in the United States. To date, the company owns one of 14 licenses issued in the state of Florida as well as 50.1% interest in a provisional processing license and a provisional dispensary license, both in Ohio. Liberty has also made an investment in a provisional medical license in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

According to company materials, “Liberty is the cannabis provider committed to providing a trusted, high quality cannabis experience based on our genuine care for all cannabis users and a focus on operational excellence from seed to sale and beyond. Liberty’s measured approach to expansion opportunities maximizes returns to shareholders, while keeping consumers’ well-being at the forefront of what we do.”

We’ve witnessed 4% piled on for shareholders of the name during the trailing month. In addition, the company has witnessed a pop in interest, as transaction volume levels have recently pushed 3% beyond its prior sustained average level.

The Board of Directors has appointed Victor Mancebo Chief Executive Officer. Mancebo had been serving as interim CEO since Feb 12, 2019. “Victor has achieved tremendous results for the company and we are confident that he will continue to lead the company into a new era of growth, “said William Ralph Pfeiffer, Chairman of Liberty Health Sciences. “He has delivered operational excellence across all areas of the business and the Board has confidence in his ability to deliver value to our shareholders.”

Currently trading at a market capitalization of $170M, LHSIF has a significant war chest ($28.5M) of cash on the books, which stands against about $21.7M in total current liabilities. One should also note that debt has been growing over recent quarters. LHSIF is pulling in trailing 12-month revenues of $35.7M. In addition, the company is seeing major top-line growth, with y/y quarterly revenues growing at 408.3%. This is an exciting story, and we look forward to a follow-up chapter as events transpire. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $LHSIF stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in $LHSIF, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.