Why Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKDI) is Suddenly Important

In the sub-penny space, one stock that caught our eye recently is Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKDI). The company has become increasingly interesting over recent weeks following its acquisition of one of the most successful under-the-radar private CBD-based coffee and chocolate brands, Hakuna Supply, based in California. Sun Kissed bought Hakuna in an all-stock transaction that closed last month. In other words, in effect, SKDI is now a leading high-end CBD-based products brand bringing award-winning products to market with over 110 established retail distribution partners across over 20 states in the domestic US market.

The company also has a line of premium products including CBD coffee, CBD tea, CBD Drink Drops, CBD Gummies, and CBD Flower product markets. Hakuna is currently nominated for “Best Hemp-Derived CBD Product” by the California Cannabis Awards after winning the DOPE Magazine Best New Product award for Southern California in the non-cannabis/non-tech category in 2017. Hakuna was also just awarded “Runner Up” at the Los Angeles Coffee & Donut Festival People’s Choice Coffee Awards for 2019.

Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKDI) bills itself as an emerging leader in the CBD-based products marketplace. According to its materials, the company is pursuing meaningful acquisitions as part of an aggressive M&A strategy designed to position Sun Kissed as a dominant player in a well-defined, high-growth niche within the rapidly expanding CBD sector.

It’s recent acquisition of Hakuna speaks to that mission and affirms a sense of credibility in its communications.

As the world becomes more fully aware of this acquisition, we would anticipate a repricing of the stock, which could be an interesting opportunity for investors – because it doesn’t appear as though that process has taken place yet.

According to Statista, estimated annual CBD usage rates in the USA are expected to rise from 6% of the adult population in 2018 to an explosive 25% within 3 years. CBD-based foods revenues are expected to hit $1.12 billion by 2025, or $3.72 billion if CBD-based beverages are included.

Much of the growth we have seen over the past year has been due to a mainstreaming process where a niche market is becoming a mainstream market, with new adopters streaming in day after day. That has upped long-term growth prospects for CBD product suppliers. SKDI is centrally positioned in that trend after its acquisition of Hakuna.

SKDI just announced that the CEO of Hakuna, Mr. Ilan Freeman, was just featured in a comprehensive thought-leadership focus interview on The Fox Magazine’s “Dreaming Bigger” Podcast. He was also covered in a print edition feature piece in The Fox Magazine in its latest edition, “The Innovator Issue”.

“For folks out there who thought our Hakuna acquisition was just about purchasing strong brand recognition, award-winning products, and a coast-to-coast distribution footprint, think again,” commented Carl Grant, CEO of Sun Kissed. “Ilan is a true thought leader and a rare talent in this industry. And he will be a powerful asset as we expand Hakuna’s reach and cultivate a top-tier North American brand in the high-end CBD, cannabis, and hemp space.”

The stock has been in rally mode for the past six weeks, pushing 250% higher over that time on steadily increasing trading volume, which could represent some large accumulation following clear and indisputable evidence that the M&A process had concluded without any issues.

Now commanding a market cap of $3.9M, SKDI is now moving toward full commercial-stage operations following its acquisition of Hakuna, which has multi-million-dollar sales figures already in place in a massive US distribution network. We should get a chance soon to look under the hood of those financials as the company starts to report with Hakuna in the fold. We will update the story again soon as further details emerge. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $SKDI stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in $SKDI, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.