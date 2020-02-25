Can Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Find a Bid to Construct a Key Base?

One cannabis play that has been brutalized over recent months but seems to be outperforming the space in recent days is Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF). To put some flesh on the bone, the company just announced it has closed on a transaction to sell its Toledo, Ohio processing facility to Innovative Industrial Properties (IIP) (NYSE:IIPR).

According to the release, “GTI will lease back the facility via a long-term agreement and continue to operate and manage it. The purchase price for the property was $2.9 million, excluding transaction costs. GTI is also expected to make certain improvements to the property that will significantly enhance production capacity, for which IIP has agreed to provide reimbursement of up to $4.3 million. Assuming full reimbursement for such improvements, IIP’s total investment in the property will be $7.2 million. This marks IIP’s second transaction with GTI, following a sale-leaseback for GTI’s cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Danville, Pennsylvania completed in November 2019.”

Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) bills itself as a company that manufactures and sells various cannabis products in the United States. The company’s cannabis products include flower, concentrates for dabbing and vaporizing, edibles, and topicals.

The company markets its products through third-party retailers. It also owns and operates a chain of 50 retail stores under the RISE dispensaries name. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

According to company materials, “Green Thumb Industries (GTI), a national cannabis cultivator, processor and dispensary operator, is dedicated to providing dignified access to safe and effective cannabis nationwide while giving back to the communities in which they serve. As a vertically integrated company, GTI manufactures and sells a well-rounded suite of branded cannabis products including flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals. The company also owns and operates a rapidly growing national chain of retail cannabis stores called RISE(TM) dispensaries. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, GTI has seven manufacturing facilities and licenses for 50 retail locations across seven highly regulated U.S. markets. Established in 2014, GTI employs more than 350 people and serves hundreds of thousands of patients and customers each year. GTI was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain’s Chicago Business.”

Recent action has seen 9% added to share values of the stock over the past week of action. In addition, the name has registered increased average transaction volume recently, with the past month seeing 11% beyond its prior sustained average level.

“IIP provides a flexible real estate capital solution that effectively addresses our expansion needs at the processing facility in Toledo,” said GTI Founder and CEO Ben Kovler. “We plan to use the proceeds for strategic initiatives and capacity expansion projects.”

At this time, carrying a capital value in the market of $1.28B, GTBIF has a significant war chest ($87.5M) of cash on the books, which is balanced by about $139.8M in total current liabilities. One should also note that debt has been growing over recent quarters. GTBIF is pulling in trailing 12-month revenues of $214.2M. In addition, the company is seeing major top-line growth, with y/y quarterly revenues growing at 300.1%. This is an exciting story, and we look forward to a follow-up chapter as events transpire. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $GTBIF stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

