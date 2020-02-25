Is There a Bottom in Sight for Marimed Inc (OTCMKTS:MRMD)?

If nothing else, Marimed Inc (OTCMKTS:MRMD), in its most recent release, provides an interesting case study and update on the evolution of the bear market in the CBD space. The company just issued a statement regarding the recent development that GenCanna Global, Inc., a vertically-integrated producer of hemp and hemp-derived CBD products that is 33% owned by MRMD, has filed for voluntary reorganization under Chapter 11 in the Eastern Kentucky United States District Court.

According to the release, GenCanna “has filed a petition for voluntary Chapter 11 reorganization with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Eastern District of Kentucky (the “Court”). The filing will allow GenCanna to continue to operate its business without interruption to customers, vendors, partners and employees while working through a reorganization plan that could include refinancing of the Company’s existing indebtedness, or an alternative restructuring transaction such as a sale.”

Marimed Inc (OTCMKTS:MRMD) is an industry leader in the design, development, operation, funding, and optimization of medical cannabis cultivation, production, and dispensary facilities. MariMed’s team has developed state-of-the-art, regulatory-compliant legal cannabis facilities in multiple states.

These facilities are models of excellence in horticultural principals, cannabis production, product development, and dispensary operations. MariMed is on the forefront of precision dosed cannabis medicine for the treatment of specific medical conditions. MariMed branded products are being licensed and distributed in legal cannabis states across the country.

We have licensed Tikun Olam world renown Israeli cannabis genetics with 5 years of clinical data for our Delaware managed facility.

Moreover, MariMed Inc. provides consulting services for the design, development, operation, funding, and optimization of medical cannabis cultivation, production, and dispensary facilities. The company also develops and manages facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of legal cannabis and cannabis-infused products under the Kalm Fusion brand name. In addition, it offers legal, accounting, human resources, and other corporate and administrative services.

As of December 31, 2017, it developed and managed six operating cannabis facilities for clients in Delaware, Illinois, Nevada, and Maryland. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

According to company materials, “MariMed designs, develops, finances, and optimizes the success of medical cannabis cultivation, production, and dispensary facilities through its validated management. MariMed’s team has developed or is in the process of developing state-of-the-art regulatory-compliant facilities in DE, IL, NV, MD, MA, and RI. These facilities are models of excellence in horticultural principals, cannabis production, product development, and dispensary operations. In addition, MariMed is on the forefront of precision dosed branded products for the treatment of specific medical symptoms. MariMed currently distributes its branded products in select states and is expanding licensing and distribution to numerous additional states encompassing thousands of dispensaries.”

As noted above, MRMD just issued a statement regarding the recent development that GenCanna Global, Inc., a vertically-integrated producer of hemp and hemp-derived CBD products that is 33% owned by MRMD, has filed for voluntary reorganization under Chapter 11 in the Eastern Kentucky United States District Court.

Recent action has seen 10% added to share values of the listing over the past week of action. In addition, the stock has seen a growing influx of trading interest, with the stock’s recent average trading volume running just shy of 170% above the average volume levels in play in this stock over the longer term.

Jon Levine, CFO of MariMed, commented, “GenCanna experienced several challenges last year ranging from contraction in cannabis sector of the capital markets to a fire in November at its main processing and lab facilities in Kentucky, which adversely impacted its sales and revenue. We are hopeful the Chapter 11 filing and proposed restructuring will facilitate GenCanna’s ability to generate meaningful revenue in the near-term and to utilize the Chapter 11 proceedings to quickly refinance its senior lender debt and arrange resolution for the orderly payment of its farmers, contractors, and creditors, including MariMed. During this process, GenCanna is expected to continue operating as a supplier of top-quality, hemp-based CBD products.”

Currently trading at a market capitalization of $94M, MRMD has a bankroll ($137K) of cash on the books, which is balanced by about $35.5M in total current liabilities. One should also note that debt has been growing over recent quarters. MRMD is pulling in trailing 12-month revenues of $43.9M. In addition, the company is seeing major top-line growth, with y/y quarterly revenues growing at 230.9%.

Disclosure: we hold no position in $MRMD, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.