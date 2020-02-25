Medipharm Labs Corp (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) at Key Fork in the Road

Medipharm Labs Corp (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) just announced the receipt of a key importation license for its Australian business. This license is a critical step to building the Company’s international supply chain that will be used to create additional synergies between MediPharm Labs Canadian and Australian operations.

According to the release, “The Australian Department of Health, Drug Control Section has issued an import license to MediPharm Labs Australia Pty. Ltd. (MediPharm Labs Australia), a subsidiary of MediPharm Labs, for the importation of drugs listed in Schedule 4 of the Customs (Prohibited Imports) Regulations 1956, which includes cannabis, cannabinoids and cannabis resin. Upon the receipt of the applicable import permits, this license will allow for the importation of cannabis, cannabinoids and cannabis resin from MediPharm Labs in Canada, and other global authorized exporters, for finalization into tinctures and other product forms in Australia.”

Medipharm Labs Corp (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) bills itself as a company that primarily focuses on producing pharma-grade cannabis oil and concentrates in Canada. It also focuses on providing cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; supplying cannabis oil to companies for sale under its brand; and supplying raw materials and processing for the creation of ready-to-sell cannabis products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

Founded in 2015, MediPharm Labs has the distinction of being the first company in Canada to become a licensed producer for cannabis oil production under the ACMPR without first receiving a cannabis cultivation license.

This expert focus on cannabis concentrates from our cGMP (current Good Manufacturing Practices) and ISO standard clean rooms and critical environments laboratory, allows MediPharm Labs to produce purified, pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for advanced derivative products. MediPharm Labs has invested in an expert, research-driven team, state-of-the-art technology, downstream extraction methodologies and purpose-built facilities to deliver pure, safe and precisely-dosed cannabis products to patients and consumers. MediPharm Labs’ private label program is a high margin business for the company, whereby it opportunistically procures dry cannabis flower and trim from its numerous product supply partners, to produce proprietary cannabis oil concentrate products for resale globally on a private label basis.

Through its subsidiary, MediPharm Labs Australia Pty. Ltd., MediPharm Labs has also completed its application process with the federal Office of Drug Control to extract and import medical cannabis products in Australia.

Traders will note 17% during the past week in terms of shareholder gains in the company. In addition, the name has seen a growing influx of trading interest, with the stock’s recent average trading volume running 45% over what the stock has registered over the longer term.

“Receiving this license is an important milestone as we continue to build a multi-jurisdictional GMP-certified pharmaceutical-quality platform to serve the world’s most attractive medical cannabis markets,” said Pat McCutcheon, Chief Executive Officer of MediPharm Labs. “With the initial phases of our Australian facility built-out, we are on track to establishing a global cannabis supply chain leveraging our GMP-certified Canadian facility, technology and access to high quality, fully traceable, cannabis biomass converted to pharma quality concentrates in Canada, to supply MediPharm Labs Australia, its local market, and other permissible global jurisdictions.”

At this time, carrying a capital value in the market of $274M, MEDIF has a significant war chest ($42.3M) of cash on the books, which is balanced by about $53.6M in total current liabilities. One should also note that debt has been growing over recent quarters. MEDIF is pulling in trailing 12-month revenues of $107M. In addition, the company is seeing recent top-line growth, with sequential quarterly revenues growing at 37.9%. As more color becomes clear on the name, we will review the situation and update our take. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $MEDIF stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in $MEDIF, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.