Smart Decision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SDEC) Continues to Impress as Disruptor-in-Chief in CBD Space

One company that seems to be consistently ahead of the pack in the cannabis and CBD marketplace is Smart Decision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SDEC). The company has started to lay down a strategic narrative that is bar-none at the top of our list in this young and developing market niche. Why? Because when everyone else is clamoring for attention as just another name in the pack of CBD producers, SDEC is turning perpendicular to the whole game and becoming a marketing and branding tool for producers and a decision algorithm for consumers.

It’s brilliant. And the price chart for the stock is a good barometer of how the market is responding to this narrative. The stock is up as much as 1,000% in the past two months as the market has started to catch onto the game here. Our sense is that this story has some twists and turns left to go before we fully understand this new breed in the hemp/cannabis related market sector. But we already know they consistently seem to be thinking around the next corner, and there’s a ton of value in that quality in and of itself.

Smart Decision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SDEC) bills itself as a company developing a Patent Pending CBD algorithm to help consumers navigate the extremely complex CBD marketplace. The company is also now working to align itself as a top advocate and force for consumer protection.

CBD is an extremely complicated shopping experience. There exists a vast set of permutations in every consumer decision step.

New adopters end up lost in confusion and frustration, often hesitating or abandoning ecommerce shopping carts to the distress of producers and sellers.

Smart Decision is developing a platform and tools designed by MIT-trained AI and computational data engineers with the capacity to provide consumers with a more positive and confident shopping experience, and to help producers consumers connect on the playing field of CBD ecommerce.

According to the Company’s CEO: “We are creating a simple and approachable algorithm to help guide consumers to choose the best CBD for their needs. With our upcoming CBD Smart Decision plug-in, consumers will now be able to answer a handful of simple questions that will help direct them in the right direction. The days of confusion in selecting the right CBD product are coming to an end! Smart Decision Inc. will bridge the gap between those selling CBD products with consumers looking for the best CBD product to meet their needs.”

To make matters even more interesting, SDEC just announced a successful and extremely well-received demo of its proprietary, patent-pending algorithmic CBD product platform, CBDSmartDecision.com, to guests, industry teams, and attendees at the USA CBD Expo 2020 in Las Vegas from February 13-15.

“Based on our research and our conversations with producers, CBD ecommerce sellers are facing an industry bounce rate of 60-65%, with a high rate of abandoned shopping carts stemming from frustration and confusion among novice CBD shoppers,” noted Adam Green, Smart Decision CEO. “The Expo offered us a great chance to get some early signals about how well our platform will hit the mark in terms of design and vision, and how desperate folks in this industry are for a solution like ours. I can definitely speak on behalf of our team in saying that we’re more excited now than we have ever been.”

The stock has been red-hot, as noted above. Shares are up nearly 900% from levels seen in December. But SDEC shares have also recently consolidated, moving sideways over the past two weeks, potentially opening the door for a new leg higher if the stock breaks back above the $0.50 level with any kind of force over coming sessions.

Currently trading at a market capitalization of $29.5M, SDEC has very little in the way of cash or debt at this point and is sailing through pre-revenue waters right now. But the model the company is pursuing has a lot of potential. This is a start-up trying to get a foothold. But it’s playing with a deck that appears to be stacked in its favor right now, and in a rapidly growing niche. This story could continue to get quite interesting. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $SDEC stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in $SDEC, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.