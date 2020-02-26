Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock is in A Momentum Rally: What to Expect Now?

Last week Plug Power’s (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock jumped to $6.05, which is a new 52-week high for over six years. The last time the share price went over $6 was back in 2014. With an increase in volatility in the market, investors are left pondering whether they should buy in at these levels.

Disappointing Q3 earnings results

The company expects to report its Q4 earnings in the next few days, and considering this is a momentum stock, the price can, at times, be choppy during earning dates. In the third quarter, the hydrogen cell maker’s results didn’t impress Wall Street after the company reported a loss of $13.2 million. Plug Power posted sales of $56.38 in Q3, which were a 6% YoY increase and adjusted loss per share of $0.08.

The main concern for Plug Power investors is that the company is cash-flow negative, and it is yet to be profitable. As of September last year, its debt levels were on the increase, and it issued a senior convertible note of $40 million at an interest rate of 7.5%. So there are concerns regarding the company’s continued cash burn.

Plug Power has been growing sales

However, there was some good news in Q3 after the company announced the addition of Fiat Chrysler (NYSE: FCAU) to its customer portfolio. Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh indicated that contract with Fiat is estimated to be around $10 million. Since then, the company has also announced a material handling contract with an undisclosed Fortune 100 company. With the comp-any making significant progress in sales, the stock as since jumped 15%.

In the third quarter, the company projected full-year revenue of between $235 and $245 million, and therefore, when the company releases Q4 earnings, there won’t be any surprises. Following the Q3 results, Roth Capital’s Craig Irwin upgraded Plug Power’s stock to “buy” from “neutral with a price target of $6.

For investors eyeing the company's stock, it will be important to conduct due diligence before buying in because it is unlikely that the company will report profits soon.

Disclosure: we hold no position in $PLUG, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.