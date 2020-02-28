Apha Pro Tech (NYSEMKT:APT) Stock Continues to Rocket on Key Business Development

The coronavirus epidemic has become a source of major panic worldwide after cases were discovered outside China over the past few days. That has meant that companies that are involved in helping people with avoiding the virus have managed to brisk business, and one of those is Apha Pro Tech (NYSEMKT:APT).

Key Order

The company’s face masks have been selling briskly, and yesterday, the stock soared after Alpha Pro Tech provided an update with regards to its face mask orders. The company announced that since January 27, it had booked around $14.1 million worth of orders for its N 95 face mask.

Alpha Pro had actually reported the magnitude of its orders on February 13, and at the time, the figure stood at $10.4 million. Due to such a substantial rise in the number of orders, the stock rallied significantly on Thursday and gained in excess of 40% as investors piled on to it. The company revealed that there is strong demand for the product and has ramped up production as well in order to meet the higher demand.

The company revealed that it expects to complete $14.1 million worth of orders in the second quarter. However, the company added that it is well placed to complete additional orders that might come in as well.

However, that is not all. Alpha Pro also stated that it had instituted a ramp-up plan, and it expects that it would be complete by May this year. The completion of the process will help the company in completing the orders that it receives and also in fulfilling orders that it is going to receive in the future.

At this point in time, there is widespread panic about the epidemic, and it is expected that more and more people are going to buy face masks to protect themselves. In such a situation, companies like Alpha Pro are expected to do brisk business.