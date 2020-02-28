Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) Gets Attention On Coronavirus Fear

The outbreak of the coronavirus had resulted in a frenzied rally in the stocks of a range of companies that were involved in finding a cure or a vaccine for the virus. One of those companies was Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO), which rallied significantly in January after the outbreak.

Those gains soon evaporated, but fresh fears have surfaced about the coronavirus scare since it has spread beyond China, and hence, it is worthwhile to figure out if this could be the time to invest in the Inovio stock.

INO 4800 Holds Key

The company had come up with its experimental vaccine INO 4800, and back in January, it got $9 million from Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to start clinical testing the product. Sometime later, the company announced that it was going to team up with Beijing Advaccine Biotechnology in order to develop the vaccine in China. It goes without saying that these developments were encouraging, and the stock duly surged as well.

However, it should be kept in mind that there are other pharmaceutical companies that are further ahead than Inovio when it comes to the development of a vaccine for coronavirus. For instance, Gilead Sciences is possibly at the top of the pack, and Moderna is another company that has made rapid progress.

At this point in time, the coronavirus scare has made Inovio one of the options, but it should be noted that the company has other products in its pipeline as well. It is currently working on INO 5401, which is meant for treating glioblastoma, while on the other hand, it has got approval from the U.S Food and Drug Administration to start a phase ½ clinical trial for INO 3107.

At this point in time, the company has a large number of products in the pipeline, and there is no guarantee that any of them is going to hit the market. Hence, it makes the stock quite a risky one.

