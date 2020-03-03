CytoDyn Inc (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Looks for Fresh Momentum

CytoDyn Inc (OTCMKTS:CYDY) just announced that it has received Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval to begin its Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of approximately 22 different solid tumor cancers, including melanoma, brain-glioblastoma, throat, lung, stomach, colon carcinoma, breast, testicular, ovarian, uterine, pancreas, bladder, among other indications.

Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of CytoDyn, stated, “We currently have more than 70 patients eagerly waiting to participate in this basket trial and expect the first patient injection to take place within approximately ten days. Furthermore, overall enrollment of the trial could be completed in as little as 30 to 60 days, as this is a 30-patient trial.”

CytoDyn Inc (OTCMKTS:CYDY) promulgates itself as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies to treat human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

Its lead product is PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb extension study for HIV as monotherapy, rollover study for HIV as a combination therapy, Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV, Phase Ib/II trial for triple-negative breast cancer, and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease.

CytoDyn Inc. has strategic agreement with Samsung BioLogics Co. Ltd. for the clinical and commercial manufacturing of leronlimab. The company was formerly known as RexRay Corporation. CytoDyn Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

According to company materials, “CytoDyn is a biotechnology company developing innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor. CCR5 appears to play a key role in the ability of HIV to enter and infect healthy T-cells. The CCR5 receptor also appears to be implicated in tumor metastasis and in immune-mediated illnesses, such as GvHD and NASH. CytoDyn has successfully completed a Phase 3 pivotal trial with leronlimab in combination with standard anti-retroviral therapies in HIV-infected treatment-experienced patients. CytoDyn plans to seek FDA approval for leronlimab in combination therapy and plans to complete the filing of a Biologics License Application (BLA) in 2019 for that indication. CytoDyn is also conducting a Phase 3 investigative trial with leronlimab (PRO 140) as a once-weekly monotherapy for HIV-infected patients and, plans to initiate a registration-directed study of leronlimab monotherapy indication, which if successful, could support a label extension. Clinical results to date from multiple trials have shown that leronlimab (PRO 140) can significantly reduce viral burden in people infected with HIV with no reported drug-related serious adverse events (SAEs). Moreover, results from a Phase 2b clinical trial demonstrated that leronlimab monotherapy can prevent viral escape in HIV-infected patients, with some patients on leronlimab monotherapy remaining virally suppressed for more than five years. CytoDyn is also conducting a Phase 2 trial to evaluate leronlimab for the prevention of GvHD and a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial with leronlimab in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.”

While this is a clear factor, it has been incorporated into a trading tape characterized by a pretty dominant offer, which hasn’t been the type of action CYDY shareholders really want to see. In total, over the past five days, shares of the stock have dropped by roughly -4% on above average trading volume. All in all, not a particularly friendly tape, but one that may ultimately present some new opportunities. Furthermore, the listing has seen a growing influx of trading interest, with the stock’s recent average trading volume running just under 230% above the average volume levels in play in this stock over the longer term.

“Peripheral blood sampling from Patient #1 in the mTNBC trial, who has been on leronlimab for approximately five months, revealed no cancer cells or cancer associated cells (0 CTC, 0 EMT and 0 CAML). In addition, Patient #2, who has been on leronlimab for almost 3 months in the MBC study, with brain metastasis, continues to show in the latest CT scan, stable lesions that are now described as scar-like suggesting repair in the metastatic tumors,” added Bruce Patterson, M.D., chief executive officer and founder of IncellDx, a diagnostic partner and an advisor to CytoDyn. “These data are substantiating the relationship between CCR5 and immune cell infiltrates and response which supports the current basket trial.”

Earning a current market cap value of $460M, CYDY has a bankroll ($1.2M) of cash on the books, which is balanced by about $29.7M in total current liabilities. One should also note that debt has been growing over recent quarters. The company is pre-revenue at this point. You can bet we will update this one again as new information comes into view. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $CYDY stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

