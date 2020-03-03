Medipharm Labs Corp (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Moves Up the Chain

Medipharm Labs Corp (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) just announced Shoppers Drug Mart, Canada’s leading pharmacy retailer, has selected its wholly-owned subsidiary, MediPharm Labs Inc., to supply high-quality cannabis concentrate products to medical patients nationally in Canada through its online platform Medical Cannabis by Shoppers.

According to the release, “Under the terms of the agreement, MediPharm will utilize its proprietary pharmaceutical manufacturing platform, methodologies and scientific data to provide Medical Cannabis by Shoppers with a wide range of concentrate-based products starting with formulated bottled oils. MediPharm will provide other derivative products such as gel caps and topicals as they become available. The agreement is for a three-year term subject to renewal for an additional two years. Formulated oils provided under the agreement are expected to begin being shipped to Shoppers within the first two months of the agreement.”

Medipharm Labs Corp (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) bills itself as a company that primarily focuses on producing pharma-grade cannabis oil and concentrates in Canada. It also focuses on providing cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; supplying cannabis oil to companies for sale under its brand; and supplying raw materials and processing for the creation of ready-to-sell cannabis products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

Founded in 2015, MediPharm Labs has the distinction of being the first company in Canada to become a licensed producer for cannabis oil production under the ACMPR without first receiving a cannabis cultivation license.

This expert focus on cannabis concentrates from our cGMP (current Good Manufacturing Practices) and ISO standard clean rooms and critical environments laboratory, allows MediPharm Labs to produce purified, pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for advanced derivative products. MediPharm Labs has invested in an expert, research-driven team, state-of-the-art technology, downstream extraction methodologies and purpose-built facilities to deliver pure, safe and precisely-dosed cannabis products to patients and consumers. MediPharm Labs’ private label program is a high margin business for the company, whereby it opportunistically procures dry cannabis flower and trim from its numerous product supply partners, to produce proprietary cannabis oil concentrate products for resale globally on a private label basis.

Through its subsidiary, MediPharm Labs Australia Pty. Ltd., MediPharm Labs has also completed its application process with the federal Office of Drug Control to extract and import medical cannabis products in Australia.

Even in light of this news, MEDIF has had a rough past week of trading action, with shares sinking something like -8% in that time. That said, chart support is nearby and we may be in the process of constructing a nice setup for some movement back the other way. Over the past month, shares of the stock have suffered from clear selling pressure, dropping by roughly -10%. Moreover, the name has registered increased average transaction volume recently, with the past month seeing 36% beyond what we have been seeing over the larger time frame.

“MediPharm Labs is proud to be partnering with one of Canada’s most trusted names in retail to bring new and innovative pharmaceutical-quality cannabis concentrate products to Shoppers’ medical consumers across Canada,” said Pat McCutcheon, CEO, MediPharm Labs. “With our pharmaceutically trained team, our GMP certified platform and research licence permitting human trials, MediPharm Labs has the ability to develop advanced cannabis products backed by proprietary scientific research that will serve as the foundation for further expansion of future offerings.”

Currently trading at a market capitalization of $257M, MEDIF has a significant war chest ($42.3M) of cash on the books, which is balanced by about $53.6M in total current liabilities. One should also note that debt has been growing over recent quarters. MEDIF is pulling in trailing 12-month revenues of $107M. In addition, the company is seeing recent top-line growth, with sequential quarterly revenues growing at 37.9%. As more color becomes clear on the name, we will review the situation and update our take. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $MEDIF stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in $MEDIF, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.