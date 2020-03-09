Auxly Cannabis Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Sets Up for Key Test

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) just announced that it has entered into a supply agreement with its strategic partner, Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. in which the Company will supply cannabis products to Delta 9’s multiple retail locations, where permitted.

According to the release, Delta 9 is a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Delta 9 currently operates four cannabis retail stores in Manitoba, with plans to build out a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9’s stores have become one of the top performing retail platforms in Canada since October 2017, recording over $14 million in retail revenue and over 250,000 customer transactions in the first twelve months of legal cannabis sales.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) trumpets itself as an investment company that seeks to provide investor returns through streams and capital appreciation in the Canadian cannabis industry.

The company operates as a cannabis streaming company. It provides funding for cannabis facility expansions, operations, and initial construction in exchange for minority equity interests and a portion of the cultivation production.

<noscript><iframe style="width:120px;height:240px;" marginwidth="0" marginheight="0" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" src="//ws-na.amazon-adsystem.com/widgets/q?ServiceVersion=20070822&OneJS=1&Operation=GetAdHtml&MarketPlace=US&source=ac&ref=tf_til&ad_type=product_link&tracking_id=oracledispa02-20&marketplace=amazon®ion=US&placement=B07YH2PTCJ&asins=B07YH2PTCJ&linkId=a4843602b50233cc99ea28e86b6202a4&show_border=false&link_opens_in_new_window=false&price_color=333333&title_color=0066C0&bg_color=FFFFFF"></noscript>

The company was formerly known as Knightswood Financial Corp. and changed its name to Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. in May 2017. Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada, and became known as Auxly Cannabis Group Inc over recent months.

According to company materials, “Auxly Cannabis Group is a collective of entrepreneurs with a passion for the cannabis industry past, present and future. Our mandate is to facilitate growth for our partners by providing them with financial support and sharing our collective industry experience. Our partners all have different visions, voices and brand values, and all share a common goal—to build a world-class industry based on ethics, diversity, quality and innovation.”

Find out when $CBWTF reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

As noted above, CBWTF just announced that it has entered into a supply agreement with its strategic partner, Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. in which the Company will supply cannabis products to Delta 9’s multiple retail locations, where permitted.

We’ve witnessed roughly flat action for the listing in the past week, which has pushed up against longer standing distributive pressure in the stock. What’s more, the company has seen interest climb, with an increase in recent trading volume of 32% above the average volume levels in play in this stock over the longer term.

“We are so pleased to be distributing our branded cannabis products through our strategic partner’s retail stores,” said Hugo Alves, CEO of Auxly. “We are thrilled that consumers will be able to purchase our suite of cannabis products at Delta 9 retail locations including oils, chocolates, chewables and vape products under our Kolab Project, Foray and Dosecann brands. Delta 9 was one of our first strategic partners, and we are so excited to reaffirm our partnership and joint commitment to developing a robust platform for the recreational cannabis market across Canada.”

Earning a current market cap value of $203M, CBWTF has a significant war chest ($186.9M) of cash on the books, which compares with about $154.7M in total current liabilities. One should also note that debt has been growing over recent quarters. CBWTF is pulling in trailing 12-month revenues of $5.8M. In addition, the company is seeing major top-line growth, with y/y quarterly revenues growing at 215.8%. This is an exciting story, and we look forward to a follow-up chapter as events transpire. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $CBWTF stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in $CBWTF, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.