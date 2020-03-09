Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:IPIX) Launches on COVID-19 Outbreak

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:IPIX) just announced that it continues to receive inquiries regarding the potential of Brilacidin, the company’s novel defensin mimetic compound, to treat COVID-19, more generically called “coronavirus,” given the urgent worldwide need to discover treatments and vaccines for the deadly epidemic.

According to the release, Worldometer.info as of Friday morning suggests that “more than 100,000 cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed worldwide with over 3,400 deaths attributed to the virus. In the U.S., patients in 18 states have tested positive, or are presumptively positive, for COVID-19. On Thursday, Congress passed an $8.3 billion emergency bill to release funds for fighting COVID-19. Innovation Pharmaceuticals has submitted a preliminary summary of Brilacidin’s therapeutic potential as a novel coronavirus treatment to the U.S. Government’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and is already collaborating with scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) for review of Brilacidin as a potential COVID-19 intervention.”

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:IPIX) promulgates itself as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops small molecule therapies to treat inflammatory diseases, cancer, dermatology, and anti- infective.

Its’s lead drug compound is Brilacidin, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of oral mucositis, inflammatory bowel disease, and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection. The company also develops Kevetrin, a lead anti-cancer compound for treating ovarian cancer.

<noscript><iframe style="width:120px;height:240px;" marginwidth="0" marginheight="0" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" src="//ws-na.amazon-adsystem.com/widgets/q?ServiceVersion=20070822&OneJS=1&Operation=GetAdHtml&MarketPlace=US&source=ac&ref=tf_til&ad_type=product_link&tracking_id=oracledispa02-20&marketplace=amazon®ion=US&placement=B07YH2PTCJ&asins=B07YH2PTCJ&linkId=a4843602b50233cc99ea28e86b6202a4&show_border=false&link_opens_in_new_window=false&price_color=333333&title_color=0066C0&bg_color=FFFFFF"></noscript>

In addition, it owns other compounds for treating diseases, including autism, arthritis, asthma, MS/ALS/Parkinson’s, cancer, hypertensive emergency, and bacterial and fungal infections.

According to company materials, “Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IPIX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a world-class portfolio of innovative therapies addressing multiple areas of unmet medical need, including inflammatory diseases, cancer, infectious disease, and dermatologic diseases. Brilacidin, a versatile compound with broad therapeutic potential, is in a new chemical class called defensin-mimetics. A Phase 2 trial of Brilacidin as an oral rinse for the prevention of Severe Oral Mucositis (SOM) in patients with Head and Neck Cancer, met its primary and secondary endpoints, including reducing the incidence of SOM. The Company plans to advance Brilacidin oral rinse into Phase 3 development, subject to available financial resources. Positive results were also observed in a Phase 2 Proof-of-Concept trial treating patients locally with Brilacidin for Ulcerative Proctitis/Ulcerative Proctosigmoiditis (UP/UPS). Brilacidin for UP/UPS was licensed to Alfasigma S.p.A. in July 2019. A Phase 2b trial of Brilacidin showed a single intravenous dose of the drug delivered comparable outcomes to a seven-day dosing regimen of the FDA-approved blockbuster daptomycin in treating Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infection. Kevetrin is a novel anti-cancer drug shown to modulate p53, often referred to as the “Guardian Angel Gene” due to its crucial role in controlling cell mutations and has successfully completed a Phase 2 trial in Ovarian Cancer.”

Find out when $IPIX reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

As noted above, IPIX just announced that it continues to receive inquiries regarding the potential of Brilacidin, the company’s novel defensin mimetic compound, to treat COVID-19, more generically called “coronavirus,” given the urgent worldwide need to discover treatments and vaccines for the deadly epidemic.

Traders will note a bit less than 110% during the past month in terms of shareholder gains in the company. In addition, the listing has witnessed a pop in interest, as transaction volume levels have recently pushed greater than 470% over the long-run average.

According to the release, “Innovation disclosed last week that the Company signed a Material Transfer Agreement (MTA) to provide Brilacidin to one of the U.S.’s 12 Regional Biocontainment Labs (RBLs) for evaluation against COVID-19. Today, the Company announces that a second MTA has been signed to ship Brilacidin to a major U.S. university for analysis. One of the world’s leading coronavirus experts is overseeing the research. Innovation management is awaiting approval from the university to disclose additional details on the agreement and hopes to further inform shareholders next week regarding this development.”

Earning a current market cap value of $40.5M, IPIX has a reserve ($187K) of cash on the books, which must be weighed relative to about $7.8M in total current liabilities. IPIX is pulling in trailing 12-month revenues of $400K. However, the company is seeing recent declines on the top-line on a sequential quarterly basis, with revenues falling dramatically as of its latest reporting period. This is an exciting story, and we look forward to a follow-up chapter as events transpire. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $IPIX stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in $IPIX, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.