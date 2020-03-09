Medmen Enterprises Inc (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Spirals on New Numbers

Medmen Enterprises Inc (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) just released its consolidated financial results second quarter 2020 ended December 28, 2019. According to the release, systemwide revenue across MedMen’s operations in California, Nevada, New York, Illinois and Florida increased to $44.1 million for the quarter, up 50% year-over-year and 11% sequentially. Revenue figures do not include the company’s operations in Arizona, which are in the process of being divested and are classified as discontinued operations in the company’s financials.

“We feel positive about the progress made while remaining aware there is still substantial work to be done. The business is focused on the execution of a strategy to streamline operations, strengthen its balance sheet and bring in additional capital. The sustained power of the brand and consistent consumer loyalty is a regular reminder of our strengths and the opportunities within reach,” said Ben Rose, executive chairman of the Board and Chief Investment Officer of Wicklow Capital.

Medmen Enterprises Inc (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) frames itself as a company that, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cannabis space in the United States.

The company cultivates, produces, possesses, uses, and distributes/retails cannabis in the recreational and medicinal cannabis marketplace. As of June 6, 2018, it owned and operated 18 licensed cannabis facilities under the MedMen brand name in California, Nevada, and New York.

The company frames itself as “the preeminent cannabis company in the United States” with multiple assets and operations in California, Nevada, New York, and Florida. MedMen owns and operates licensed cannabis facilities in cultivation, manufacturing, and retail, and is one of the most well-recognized cannabis brands in the world today.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, MedMen employs more than 800 workers across the United States. It was founded in 2010 by Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin, two visionary entrepreneurs who saw not just a tremendous business opportunity in the growing legalization of marijuana, but a chance to re-define our society’s relationship with cannabis. MedMen supports sensible, clear and just drug laws.

The Company is the single largest financial supporter of progressive marijuana laws at the local, state and federal levels, giving directly to pro-legalization groups, industry organizations and political candidates.

The company is headquartered in Culver City, California.

According to company materials, “MedMen Enterprises is a leading cannabis company in the U.S. with assets and operations across the country. Based in Los Angeles, MedMen brings expertise and capital to the cannabis industry and is one of the nation’s largest financial supporters of progressive marijuana laws.”

As noted above, MMNFF just released its consolidated financial results second quarter 2020 ended December 28, 2019.

The stock has suffered a bit of late, with shares of MMNFF taking a hit in recent action, down about -14% over the past week. Over the past month, shares of the stock have suffered from clear selling pressure, dropping by roughly -49%. In addition, the company has seen interest climb, with an increase in recent trading volume of 57% above the average volume levels in play in this stock over the longer term.

“This is a pivotal time for the Company where we have the opportunity to re-assess the business and narrow the focus on what we do best – retail, to continue to cut costs and to execute on four-wall economics with a path to profitability,” said Ryan Lissack, Interim Chief Executive Officer. “I look forward to transitioning the company into its next chapter, which will be defined by financial discipline and strategic growth to drive long-term value creation for the Company and its stakeholders.”

At this time, carrying a capital value in the market of $64M, MMNFF has about $34M in cash on the books, which stands against $115M in total current liabilities. The company pulled in over $44M last quarter, up 50% on a y/y basis. We will update the story again as soon as developments transpire. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $MMNFF stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in $MMNFF, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.