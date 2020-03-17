Is Valens Groworks Corp (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Carving Out a Key Low?

Valens Groworks Corp (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) just announced the launch of a line of cannabis-infused beverages, produced under a white label agreement with A1 Cannabis Company (a subsidiary of Iconic Brewing).

According to the release, the launch demonstrates Valens’ leadership and excellence in the development and manufacturing of Cannabis 2.0 products, as the Company continues to successfully commercialize cannabis-infused beverages within the Canadian market.

Valens Groworks Corp (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) trumpets itself as a company that engages in development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products.

The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

The Analytical Testing segment offers testing services for cannabis products under an analytical testing license provided by Health Canada. The company offers CO2, ethanol, hydrocarbon, solvent-less and terpene extraction, formulation, and white-label product development services. Further, it produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products.

Additionally, the company provides range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, injectables, natural health products. It also offers analytical testing services to third party licensed producers in the cannabis space. The company offers a CBD-forward iced tea and a THC-forward citrus water under BASECAMP and SUMMIT brand names.

Valens Groworks Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Even in light of this news, VLNCF has had a rough past week of trading action, with shares sinking something like -34% in that time. That said, chart support is nearby and we may be in the process of constructing a nice setup for some movement back the other way. Moreover, the company has seen a growing influx of trading interest, with the stock’s recent average trading volume running nearly 110% over the long run average.

“Our agreement with A1 demonstrates the strategic value of partnering with leading companies that share our vision and reinforces our commitment to launching the Cannabis 2.0 products that consumers are looking for,” said Tyler Robson, CEO of Valens. “This is the next step in the execution of our strategy to introduce innovative, high-quality products that deliver safe and customized user experiences.”

Earning a current market cap value of $193M, VLNCF has a significant war chest ($58.8M) of cash on the books, which must be weighed relative to about $21.1M in total current liabilities. One should also note that debt has been growing over recent quarters. VLNCF is pulling in trailing 12-month revenues of $58.1M. In addition, the company is seeing recent top-line growth, with sequential quarterly revenues growing at 86%. We will update the story again soon as further details emerge. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $VLNCF stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in $VLNCF, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.