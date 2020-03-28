Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) Makes Continues Progress, Nearing Key Level

Over the past weeks, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) has been in the news for having developed a vaccine candidate for the coronavirus. However, it should be noted that the company has other products in the pipeline as well, and Thursday, the company released the data for one such candidate.

Cancer Vaccine VGX 3100

Inovio reported the data with regards to its cancer vaccine VGX 3100. The product in question is meant for treating anal dysplasia. The condition in question is brought about by human papillomavirus (HPV) types 16 and 18.

The phase 2 clinical trial data revealed that as many as 20 patients who had participated had precancerous lesions, and after being treated with VGX 3100 for six months, there was a reduction in 75% of them. Inovio revealed that the complete results from the trial are going to be revealed at the yearly American Society for Colposcopy and Cervical Pathology. In this regard, it should be noted that the company had used the same DNA technology to build this candidate and the coronavirus vaccine.

The recent developments with regards to the cancer vaccine indicate that the company might be on the right track with regards to the product. However, it remains to be seen how the market reacts to this particular development with regards to VGX 3100.

That being said, it should also be noted that the company is still quite a distance away from developing this DNA vaccine. However, this is a further indication that the vaccine platform that has been built by Inovio is indeed effective and could help the company in building more such vaccines in the years to come.

While the news about the cancer vaccine is welcome, the company’s coronavirus vaccine is also attracting a lot of interest from many quarters. In recent days, many companies that have been involved in creating a coronavirus product have found their stocks soaring.