Custom Protection Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSPS) Bid Higher on New Coronavirus Product

The coronavirus pandemic now gripping the world’s markets and government authorities has led to widespread suffering for investors because it implies huge demand destruction as society is forced into social distancing constraints, but this has also driven wild speculative gains for shares of companies able to capitalize on the strange new world, and a new one to add to that list might be Custom Protection Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSPS). The catalyst that could drive that narrative is the company’s announcements this week that it “has successfully completed its first frontline engagement for its recently launched solution, designed to screen for Coronavirus Disease 2019”, and that it has been designated as an “essential service provider” in Texas, allowing it to conduct uninterrupted operations during the lockdown now in place.

In other words, this stock is now a coronavirus play, and it could get picked up by the momentum crowd once they find it. “For companies that can’t virtualize operations and go to a remote participation model for employees, the difference between surviving and shutting down is frontline screening,” stated George Rutherford, President of Custom Protection Services. “We are extremely pleased at how smoothly and efficiently initial testing went. Our procedure is quick and noninvasive, but professional-grade and accurate.”

Custom Protection Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSPS) bills itself as a company working to disrupt the conventional “local only” model in the tailored security and protection services market. The company has outlined an M&A based growth strategy in which it plans to acquire and streamline a number of established local security and protection companies with geographically defined markets and client lists.

Overall, the justification for this strategy lies in a very simple analytic process: the security and protection market is undervalued and overly fragmented. According to company materials, In the US market alone, there are over 8,000 separate private security companies currently in operation. With roughly $50 billion set to be spent globally on security and protection in 2020, projected growth of over 4%, and very steady and robust profitability across basically every region, the company believes that an aggressive M&A roll-up strategy will drive massive value for its shareholders.

The interesting point is this: no one else out there seems to have landed on the same seemingly obvious conclusion.

The company is also showing clear growth on an organic basis. A recent press release noted that it is in the process of finalizing contracts for 17 wedding & entertainment venues, a mobile phone franchise with 10 retail locations, a pizza franchise with 29 locations, and a grocery store chain with over 200 locations.

In addition to that list, the company was apparently also designated the primary security provider by a leading property management company managing over 30 residential communities located throughout the State of Texas, representing a potential top-line impact of over $10 million annually from this one client. Finally, as recently announced, Custom Protection was also just named a qualified security service provider for the Target Corporation, the eighth largest retailer in the US.

That’s the broad foundation here, and now we have this new emerging theme of full commercial-stage operations as the provider of a novel coronavirus screening solution.

As noted above, CSPS just announced that it has successfully launched its COVID-19 screening solution, and is already seeing a revenue impact.

This holds the potential to show rapid growth as the outbreak accelerates around the world and intensifies in the State of Texas, which just announced a lockdown, and orders to shut down non-essential commerce across the state to attempt to head off a healthcare crisis.

Johns Hopkins University has become the gold standard in tracking the outbreak. According to its primary site, the US now has more than twice as many COVID-19 cases than any other country in the world. Texas alone now has over 4,600 cases. Custom Protection notes in its release from earlier this week that its screening solution is similar to the process used at major airports, and that it has fielded a large number of incoming inquires since announcing the launch of its new product.

Rutherford continued, “This new service proves how flexible and efficient the Custom Protection team is. We identified the opportunity, developed the logistics and procedures, secured the necessary equipment and manpower, tested the procedures, and went to market with a viable product in under 10 days.”

At this time, carrying a capital value in the market of $21M, CSPS is currently sitting light on both cash and debt, and is still pre-revenue, though this last point is likely to change in dramatic fashion when the company puts out its next quarterly financial data. The long list of new clients here suggests a big jump to establish the CSPS topline growth trajectory with a bang. As more color becomes clear on the name, we will review the situation and update our take. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $CSPS stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in $UPS, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.