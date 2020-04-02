The New Case for HempAmericana Inc (OTCMKTS:HMPQ)

The obsessive focus on the dichotomy between coronavirus winners and coronavirus losers, and the overall crash in the broad market, has diverted attention from the big job of investing, which is about finding value, and we would suggest that this paints a particularly strong context for stocks like HempAmericana Inc (OTCMKTS:HMPQ), which are quite possibly remarkably cheap given the devastating bear market in the hemp, CBD, and cannabis space, even before the pandemic panic burst onto the radar in February.

This is further accentuated by HMPQ’s release out this morning, which should be seen as a hallmark moment for the company: effectively, the official birth of commercial-stage operations. In simple terms, the company just announced that it has gotten its primary ecommerce portal up and running, and has gotten past the minefield of private sector banking barriers to taking payments through widely used forms by consumers. That’s probably the big barrier to commerce in the CBD space, so this is an accomplishment that shouldn’t be taken lightly.

HempAmericana Inc (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) bills itself as an emerging player in the hemp-based CBD marketplace. The company also researches, develops and sells products made of industrial hemp, in addition to carrying out other non-hemp based products but intends to focus primarily on the potential for hemp.

In essence, anything that can be made with plastic can be made with industrial hemp and HempAmericana plans to fill the growing need and demand for hemp-based products within the United States. The company also intends to explore other possible business avenues relating to the legal use of the Cannabis plant.

According to company materials, “HempAmericana is an emerging leader in the CBD products market. The Company owns and operates a high-capacity, state-of-the-art CBD extraction and processing facility located in Augusta, Maine. This facility is armed with a supersized supercritical CO2 extraction system, centrifugal partition chromatography refinement technology, and a mechanized fully-automated CBD bottling system. HempAmericana also owns and operates Union Farm, a high-potency CBD strain development facility located in Union, Maine. The Company’s CBD oil business uses the brand designation, “Weed Got Oil”. HempAmericana also researches, develops, and sells products made of industrial hemp, including a popular brand of hemp rolling papers marketed under the brand name, “Rolling Thunders”. See more at www.hempamericana.com”.

Find out when $HMPQ reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

As noted above, HMPQ just announced that it has launched its new ecommerce sales platform. According to its release, “The Company is inviting its customers and new visitors to explore its new and improved e-commerce sales platform at www.hempamericana.store. The new website has been designed to offer the ultimate user-friendly experience with an improved “ease of use” and functionality while allowing customers to see the wide variety of full spectrum CBD oils the Company offers.

“We upgraded the website with our customers in mind, the site includes more information about our products such as our COA’s, to help buyers find the right CBD product they need, and to instill better Confidence in this age of uncertainty“ stated Company CEO Sal Rosillo.

Shares have been basing after a drop earlier this year. The entire green sector has been pounded in a protracted bear market that has likely set the survivors up for some interesting and potentially bullish times ahead now that the financial foundation has been completely pulled out from under the entire equities market. It’s an interesting way to see around the corner to a world where this whole hemp, CBD, and cannabis sector has possibly been completely washed out. The growth theme here is undeniable over a long time frame. Hence, the prospect of all of these stocks now sitting at ripe levels should be interesting for avid market participants.

Earning a current market cap value of $5.6M, HMPQ has a relatively clean balance sheet and hasn’t really started serious commercial stage operations. But the company has noted a large inventory already in place as it starts to take serious order flow and ship product, so we would anticipate substantial top-line growth over coming quarters for the first time since the company pivoted full-scale into the CBD product space. We will update the story again soon as developments transpire. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $HMPQ stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in $HEMP, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.