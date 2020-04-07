ISW Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ISWH) Worth Fresh Look on Ramping Growth

The story continues to get more and more interesting for shares of ISW Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ISWH) following the company’s latest release covering its performance to close out 2019 and kick off what appears to be strong growth underway in 2020. The stock is showing signs of possible accumulation support in recent action around the $0.20 level and could be worth a close look right now given the cash coming in the door from the company’s home healthcare operations.

According to the release, “for the year ended December 31, 2019, ISW Holdings posted revenues of $527,151. Management notes that these results were achieved on accelerating sequential quarterly growth, with nearly half of those revenues appearing in Q4. Sequential growth in Q3 (versus Q2) was 26%. Sequential growth in Q4 (versus Q3) was 29%. The Company projects Sequential growth in Q1 2020 to come in at a new record level significantly outpacing Q4 2019 results.” That last sentence really stands out. There is an identifiable trend that suggests bigger numbers ahead.

ISW Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ISWH) bills itself as a global brand management holdings company with diverse operational interests, including commercial-stage operations in the spirits, CBD, and home healthcare markets, and development-stage operations in the logistics and supply chain and renewable energy markets.

As noted above, the company’s home healthcare segment is one to focus on right now: the company recently announced that it is expanding outside of the state of Texas to as many as four other states, including a number of major population hubs (Las Vegas, Reno, Santa Fe, Phoenix, and The Villages). We wouldn’t be surprised to see the expansion continue to other areas with a similar profile.

So, the company is saying the accelerating growth curve continued to accelerate in Q1. They also went on to say this: “The Company also believes this growth curve may further steepen in Q2 2020 given projections released by the White House this week and the strong relationship between expanding healthcare needs related to the COVID-19 outbreak and overflow demand for non-traditional healthcare solutions such as those offered by ISW.”

The main point here is this: expect this to likely be the first in a series of developments that further expand upon this theme and the stock’s “brand” as a core coronavirus investment opportunity over the next 12 months at least.

This is effectively a boom in the home healthcare industry. And ISWH is one of the only micro-caps in the publicly traded markets with a history of success in that space.

As noted above, ISWH has been seeing huge growth in play in part as a consequence of concerns about hospitals becoming factories for COVID-19 infections due to the overwhelming growth in cases during the recent outbreak.

Even as we push past the peak of this wave of the epidemic, that driver is not likely to go away for the company any time this year and maybe next. As a result, they are justifiably expanding according to its recent communications.

“We are all in this together,” commented Alonzo Pierce, President of ISW Holdings. “As far as performance, we hope current and prospective shareholders understand that we are expanding to catch up with an accelerating flood of demand in our home healthcare segment. We are on pace for easily our best year in Company history. We are also on the verge of an announcement that will qualitatively bolster that trajectory, and we will have more details on that very soon.”

Earning a current market cap value of about $3M, ISWH is pulling in trailing 12-month revenues of $527K. In addition, the company is seeing recent top-line growth, with sequential quarterly revenues growing at 29%, with accelerating growth now projected for Q1 and Q2 of 2020. As more color becomes clear on the name, we will review the situation and update our take. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $ISWH stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in $ISWH, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.