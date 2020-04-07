Predictive Technology Group Inc (OTCMKTS:PRED) Gets in on the Action

Predictive Technology Group Inc (OTCMKTS:PRED) just announced a distribution agreement between its subsidiary, Predictive Laboratories and Wellgistics, LLC of Lakeland, Florida for distribution in the U.S. of its Assurance AB™ COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Antibody Test (Assurance AB) intended for use by laboratories and healthcare workers at the point-of-care in the U.S.

According to the release, “Wellgistics, LLC, is one of the fastest growing wholesale pharmaceutical distributors in the United States. It is a logistics leader in the complex healthcare supply chain. Wellgistics is licensed in all 50 states as a Pharmaceutical Wholesale Distributor and is also licensed or permitted as Third-Party Logistics provider in all states. Its distribution facility, located in Lakeland, FL, is VAWDÒ accredited by the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy.”

Predictive Technology Group Inc (OTCMKTS:PRED) promulgates itself as a company that, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic and pharmaceutical therapeutic/human cells, tissues, and human cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps).

The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and HCT/Ps, and Diagnostics and Therapeutics. It offers ARTguide, a genetic diagnostic and prognostic test for women experiencing infertility as a result of endometriosis and other health concerns; and regenerative medicine products, including AmnioCyteT, AmnioCyte PlusT, PolyCyteT, and CoreCyteT.

The company was formerly known as Global Enterprises Group, Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Technology Group, Inc. in July 2015. Predictive Technology Group, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

According to company materials, “Predictive Technology Group aims to revolutionize patient care through predictive data analytics, novel gene-based diagnostics and companion therapeutics through its subsidiaries Predictive Therapeutics, Predictive Biotech, and Predictive Laboratories. These subsidiaries are focused on endometriosis, scoliosis, degenerative disc disease and human cell and tissue products. The subsidiaries use genetic and other information as cornerstones in the development of new diagnostics that assess a person’s risk of illness and therapeutic products designed to identify, prevent and treat diseases more effectively.”

Find out when $PRED reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

As noted above, PRED just announced a distribution agreement between its subsidiary, Predictive Laboratories and Wellgistics, LLC of Lakeland, Florida for distribution in the U.S. of its Assurance AB™ COVID-19 IgM/IgG Rapid Antibody Test (Assurance AB) intended for use by laboratories and healthcare workers at the point-of-care in the U.S.

Recent action has seen a bit more than 150% during the past month in terms of shareholder gains in the listing. What’s more, the company has seen interest climb, with an increase in recent trading volume of nearly 230% over what the stock has registered over the longer term.

“From the onset of this global crisis, the Wellgistics’ leadership team has placed its sole focus on finding solutions for America. We felt confident that our competency in healthcare and pharmaceutical distribution would be sought out by product innovators to assist in delivering critically needed supplies throughout the country,” said Brian Norton, CEO of Wellgistics.

At this time, carrying a capital value in the market of $413M, PRED has a chunk ($256K) of cash on the books, which must be weighed relative to about $9.9M in total current liabilities. PRED is pulling in trailing 12-month revenues of $40.3M. However, the company is seeing declines on the top-line on a quarterly y/y basis, with revenues falling at -31.4%. We will update the story again as soon as developments transpire. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $PRED stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in $PRED, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.