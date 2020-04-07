Verus International Inc (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Pops on Mask Strategy

Traders might do well to notice that Verus International Inc (OTCMKTS:VRUS) just announced that it has acquired a controlling 51% interest in ZC Top Apparel Manufacturing, Inc., a Philippines-based maker of reusable N95 fabric masks and biohazard suits.

According to the release, “ZC Top produces a highly sought-after, premium mask that is N95 compliant and constructed of a washable shell and a multi-layer filter than can provide protection for three days before replacement. The multi-layer filter consists of BFE99, PFE99 melt-blown and spun-bond polypropylene, which are the same materials used in medical surgical and N95 disposable masks. The masks also feature an activated carbon filter that functions like a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter, giving an additional layer of protection compared to a regular N95 mask.”

Verus International Inc (OTCMKTS:VRUS) bills itself as a company that engages in the supply of consumer food products in the Middle East, North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, the United Arab Emirates, the Sultanate of Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.

The company provides frozen foods, meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries, as well as beverage products under its own brand primarily to supermarkets, hotels, and other members of the wholesale trade; and other consumer packaged foodstuff.

It also offers consumer packaged goods, such as cosmetic and fragrances; and cold-storage facilities. The company was formerly known as RealBiz Media Group, Inc. and changed its name to Verus International, Inc. in October 2018. Verus International, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

According to company materials, “Verus is a global, emerging multi-line consumer packaged goods (CPG) company developing branded product lines in the U.S., South America, and the Middle East. The Company trades on the OTC market (OTCQB: VRUS). Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. Additional information is also available at the Company’s website, www.verusfoods.com, and via the official Twitter feed @Verus_Foods and the Big League Foods subsidiary Twitter feed @BigLeagueFoods.”

We’ve witnessed 30% during the past month in terms of shareholder gains in the listing. What’s more, the stock has seen a growing influx of trading interest, with the stock’s recent average trading volume running 79% above the average volume levels in play in this stock over the longer term.

“Investors may be surprised to see us enter this business, but we have international trade experience that is highly sought after in this current environment. We were approached early in the COVID-19 crisis by the management team at ZC Top, who were experiencing an overwhelming number of requests for protective gear from governments and other entities around the world,” explained Verus International CEO Anshu Bhatnagar. “We are providing the funding and other resources to begin filling these pending orders as quickly as possible. We are not yet prepared to provide revenue estimates, but based on initial demand, we believe protective gear could eclipse all of our existing revenue sources.”

Now commanding a market cap of $40M, VRUS has a store ($408K) of cash on the books, which stands against about $4.5M in total current liabilities. One should also note that debt has been growing over recent quarters. VRUS is pulling in trailing 12-month revenues of $11.1M. In addition, the company is seeing major top-line growth, with y/y quarterly revenues growing at 153.6%. We will update the story again soon as further details emerge. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $VRUS stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in $VRUS, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.