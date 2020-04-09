Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock in Focus: Hits 52 Week High

The coronavirus pandemic has been one of the biggest healthcare crises in recent times, and many companies are scrambling to come up with vaccines for the virus. This week, shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) soared by as much as 15% after the company announced that it has managed to identify a coronavirus vaccine candidate.

To Start Human Trial For ‘Ideal’ Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate

Considering the fact that no vaccines have yet been to tackle the virus, this is a major development for Novavax, and the rise in the stock price is understandable. More importantly, the company also announced that it is going to start Phase 1 trials for the vaccine candidate by the middle of next month.

Gregory Allen, who is the President of Research and Development at the company, said in a statement that the vaccine in question produces higher levels of neutralizing antibodies, and it has been observed in studies involving animals. ‘The announcements from the company are highly exciting, and it is likely that the Novavax stock is going to be in focus among investors over the coming days.

Investors should keep an eye on the developments in the coming days before making a decision. However, it should be noted that Novavax is not the only company that is working on coronavirus vaccines.

This morning the company also revealed that it is going to enroll as many as 130 adults for the first phase of the study, which is going to be controlled by placebo. The data from this phase is going to be made available at some point in July. While it is true that the crisis might well be over by then, the demand for a vaccine is still going to persist in the coming months.

In order to continue its work effectively, Novavax had also received a contribution of $4 million from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. The Novavax stock has gone against the tide this year and soared by 274% so far.