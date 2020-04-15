CytoDyn Inc (OTCMKTS:CYDY) is Back in the Spotlight

It shouldn’t be overlooked that CytoDyn Inc (OTCMKTS:CYDY) just announced that it has filed a request with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a preliminary meeting to discuss new clinical data which the Company believes further supports its objective to obtain Breakthrough Therapy designation (BTD) for leronlimab in the treatment of metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC).

According to the release, “The FDA had previously granted Fast Track designation to leronlimab for the treatment of mTNBC. Last month, the Company reported that the FDA had recommended such a meeting to provide preliminary advice prior to resubmission of a Breakthrough Therapy designation request. Concurrent with the Company’s Phase 1b/2 trial for mTNBC and expanded access studies for MBC, it is also conducting a Phase 2 trial with leronlimab for 22 solid cancer tumors.”

CytoDyn Inc (OTCMKTS:CYDY) promulgates itself as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies to treat human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

Its lead product is PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb extension study for HIV as monotherapy, rollover study for HIV as a combination therapy, Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV, Phase Ib/II trial for triple-negative breast cancer, and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease.

CytoDyn Inc. has strategic agreement with Samsung BioLogics Co. Ltd. for the clinical and commercial manufacturing of leronlimab. The company was formerly known as RexRay Corporation. CytoDyn Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

According to company materials, “CytoDyn is a biotechnology company developing innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor. CCR5 appears to play a key role in the ability of HIV to enter and infect healthy T-cells. The CCR5 receptor also appears to be implicated in tumor metastasis and in immune-mediated illnesses, such as GvHD and NASH. CytoDyn has successfully completed a Phase 3 pivotal trial with leronlimab in combination with standard anti-retroviral therapies in HIV-infected treatment-experienced patients. CytoDyn plans to seek FDA approval for leronlimab in combination therapy and plans to complete the filing of a Biologics License Application (BLA) in 2019 for that indication. CytoDyn is also conducting a Phase 3 investigative trial with leronlimab (PRO 140) as a once-weekly monotherapy for HIV-infected patients and, plans to initiate a registration-directed study of leronlimab monotherapy indication, which if successful, could support a label extension. Clinical results to date from multiple trials have shown that leronlimab (PRO 140) can significantly reduce viral burden in people infected with HIV with no reported drug-related serious adverse events (SAEs). Moreover, results from a Phase 2b clinical trial demonstrated that leronlimab monotherapy can prevent viral escape in HIV-infected patients, with some patients on leronlimab monotherapy remaining virally suppressed for more than five years. CytoDyn is also conducting a Phase 2 trial to evaluate leronlimab for the prevention of GvHD and a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial with leronlimab in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.”

Find out when $CYDY reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

As noted above, CYDY just announced that it has filed a request with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a preliminary meeting to discuss new clinical data which the Company believes further supports its objective to obtain Breakthrough Therapy designation (BTD) for leronlimab in the treatment of metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC).

The chart shows in excess of 150% added to share values of the listing over the past month of action. Furthermore, the name has benefitted from a jump in recent trading volume to the tune of a bit over 480% above its longer-run average levels.

Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive officer of CytoDyn, commented, “We are extremely encouraged by the test results from these patients and continue to keep the FDA current on therapeutic benefit demonstrated by leronlimab for multiple cancer indications.”

Earning a current market cap value of $1.34B, CYDY has a stash ($1.2M) of cash on the books, which compares with about $29.7M in total current liabilities. One should also note that debt has been growing over recent quarters. The company is pre-revenue at this point. You can bet we will update this one again as new information comes into view. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $CYDY stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in $CYDY, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.