HempAmericana Inc (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) Gains Momentum on Multiple Fronts

The sense of a sustainable bottom in the hemp, CBD, and cannabis space has investors searching for new opportunities, and HempAmericana Inc (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) continues to look increasingly interesting as initial sales growth starts to ramp up, according to company materials. The key here is the company’s recent moves to drive growth on the distribution and customer acquisition side.

Remember, this is a story that has been pinned to top-tier claims on the capital goods and production side. The weakness has been about overpromising and underdelivering due to a lack of coherent marketing and distribution strategy in a world mired in a CBD glut and a big hemp bear market. But the glut and the bear are now at bay, and the company suddenly has what appears to be a very coherent plan to take market share.

HempAmericana Inc (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) shares are starting to find a bid at the same time. While the stock hasn’t taken off, it has stopped sliding and broken its bear trend line.

The catalyst appears to be its recent move to emphasize distribution and customer acquisition. The most recent piece of this puzzle is its innovative use of the Groupon platform for CBD product sales and an expansion of its customer base.

According to its release out this morning, the company believes this promotional offer, in combination with its partnership with Alibaba B2B, the launch of its 400-site affiliate network, and the establishment of its targeted marketing and customer service initiative, will have strong implications for driving material sales growth over the immediate and intermediate term.

“As part of our aggressive pursuit of brand and product sales growth, we are launching a promotional campaign designed to create further market penetration through the largest digital coupon platform on the planet,” commented Salvador Rosillo, CEO of HempAmericana. “Millions of people search for deals on Groupon, providing us with a resource for generating immediate sales growth and relationships with new customers that hold the potential for repeat business for years to come.”

As noted above, HMPQ just announced that it is now marketing its products on the Groupon platform.

Given that this move comes in concert with a comprehensive and multi-front attack on driving sales growth higher, we could see some interest pushing into the stock. If it does, a test of the underside of the 50-day moving average would be a likely conservative target. The big level in play here is prior broken support in the $0.0045-0.005 area.

Remember, this news follows the company’s announcement that it has a new and fully functional ecommerce platform live online with payment processing capabilities to take all major forms of payment, an upcoming partnership with Alibaba on the B2B side, the acquisition of a massive affiliate network including 400 domains with relevance to CBD search traffic, and several other high-quality catalysts.

The space is clearly starting to find a bid, so the backdrop has shifted. The company seems intent on driving top-line growth. The tape appears to have firmed up. It may be worth a good long look here.

Earning a current market cap value of $5.6M, HMPQ has a relatively clean balance sheet and hasn’t really started serious commercial-stage operations. But the company has noted a large inventory already in place as it starts to take serious order flow and ship product, so we would anticipate substantial top-line growth over coming quarters for the first time since the company pivoted full-scale into the CBD product space. We will update the story again as soon as developments transpire. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $HMPQ stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in $HMPQ, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.