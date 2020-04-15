Is Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CURLF) a Gift in Waiting?

One might be wise to note that Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CURLF) recently provided an operational update that it has received an Essential Services Designation in key markets which will allow the company to continue to meet the needs of its customers.

According to the release, “The designation means that like pharmacies and grocery stores, Curaleaf dispensaries provide an essential service to communities and are authorized to remain open during the COVID-19 outbreak. Curaleaf is working to minimize risk to its customers and employees by collaborating closely with local and statement governments, and implementing new procedures, technologies and policies at its dispensaries.”

Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CURLF) promulgates itself as a company that operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States.

The Company is the parent of Curaleaf, Inc., a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States. Headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Curaleaf, Inc. has a presence in 12 states.

Curaleaf, Inc. operates 30 dispensaries, 12 cultivation sites and 9 processing sites with a focus on highly populated, limited license states, including Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York. Curaleaf, Inc. leverages its extensive research and development capabilities to distribute cannabis products in multiple formats with the highest standard for safety, effectiveness, consistent quality and customer care. Curaleaf is committed to being the industry’s leading resource in education and advancement through research and advocacy.

Curaleaf Inc.’s Florida operations were the first in the cannabis industry to receive the Safe Quality Food certification under the Global Food Safety Initiative, setting a new standard of excellence.

It cultivates, processes, markets, and/or dispenses a range of cannabis products in various operating markets, including flower, pre-rolls and flower pods, dry-herb vaporizer cartridges, concentrates for vaporizing, concentrates for dabbing, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

The company also provides non-cannabis services to licensed cannabis operators in the areas of cultivation, extraction and production, and retail operations. As of November 01, 2018, it operated a network of 29 dispensaries. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Even in light of this news, CURLF has had a rough past week of trading action, with shares sinking something like -15% in that time. That said, chart support is nearby and we may be in the process of constructing a nice setup for some movement back the other way. Over the past month, shares of the stock have suffered from clear selling pressure, dropping by roughly -26%. Furthermore, the company has seen interest climb, with an increase in recent trading volume of 57% over the long run average.

“The COVID-19 situation is evolving rapidly and we are responding as quickly as possible to ensure we can continue to meet the needs of our customers. We have never been more committed to providing our vital services and products and will continue to do everything we can to fulfill that mission while protecting the wellbeing of our dedicated employees. In these difficult times, we will be hiring employees and working with local organizations to provide job opportunities to those who are out of work,” said Joseph Lusardi, Chief Executive Officer of Curaleaf.

Currently trading at a market capitalization of $373M, CURLF has a significant war chest ($54.9M) of cash on the books, which compares with about $137.8M in total current liabilities. One should also note that debt has been growing over recent quarters. CURLF is pulling in trailing 12-month revenues of $293M. In addition, the company is seeing major top-line growth, with y/y quarterly revenues growing at 136%. This is an exciting story, and we look forward to a follow-up chapter as events transpire. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $CURLF stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

