Premier Biomedical Inc (OTCMKTS:BIEI) is Making Waves

One could be wise to take note of the fact that Premier Biomedical Inc (OTCMKTS:BIEI) just announced the filing of a provisional patent application, Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection, by Mitchell S. Felder, M.D., the Chairman of the Board and Scientific Advisory Board Chairman of Premier Biomedical.

According to the release, “Through its exclusive global patent license agreement, Premier Biomedical will have exclusive rights to practice the invention. The patent application involves the removal of disease-specific antigens via an extracorporeal process. These antigens are associated with the ability of Covid-19 to replicate. By targeting these disease antigens with a complexing agent and causing them to bind together, the resulting molecular compound can then be removed in a brief clinical process.”

Premier Biomedical Inc (OTCMKTS:BIEI) frames itself as a research-based company that discovers and develops medical products for the treatment of PTSD, cancer, and various other diseases.

It offers pain relief patch of hemp oil extracts; water-based and oil-based roll-on applicators; and oil-based pump spray applicators. The company markets its products through its Website painreliefmeds.com; and various distributors.

It is also developing additional pain relief products, including creams, sprays, gel pens, and capsules; and Feldetrex drug candidate for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia, neuropathic pain, and traumatic brain injuries. Premier Biomedical, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jackson Center, Pennsylvania.

According to company materials, “Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCQB: BIEI) is a research-based publicly traded company that intends to discover and develop medical treatments for a wide range of diseases in humans. Premier has obtained, via exclusive license agreements, the technology behind three granted US Patents, multiple pending provisional patents. Founded in 2010, Premier has partnered with the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP). In 2016, the company began developing a line of all-natural pain relief products which they began selling in early 2017 to address the rising opioid addiction problem. The company’s R&D efforts are centered in El Paso, TX, and their business offices are in Western Pennsylvania.”

The chart shows a bit less than 1600% added to share values of the stock over the past month of action. Furthermore, the company has seen a growing influx of trading interest, with the stock’s recent average trading volume running a bit less than 450% beyond what we have been seeing over the larger time frame.

Dr. Felder stated, “We believe that our extracorporeal approach could cure severely ill Covid-19 infected patients without causing any undesirable side effects, such as “cytokine storm”, via the removal of certain non-structural proteins which the Covid-19 virus needs for replication.”

Now commanding a market cap of $2.4M, BIEI has a chunk ($117K) of cash on the books, which compares with about $2.3M in total current liabilities. BIEI is pulling in trailing 12-month revenues of $22K. However, the company is seeing declines on the top-line on a quarterly y/y basis, with revenues falling at -57.9%. This may be a very interesting story and we will look forward to updating it again soon.

Disclosure: we hold no position in $BIEI, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.