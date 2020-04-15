Trulieve Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Stays Ahead of the Pack

It shouldn’t be overlooked that Trulieve Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) just announced a partnership with iconic international duo, Bellamy Brothers. The Bellamy Brothers’ Old Hippie Stash flower product line is available now with the initial strains, Reggae Cowboy and Big Love, in Trulieve dispensaries across Florida.

According to the release, “Big Love is a well-balanced hybrid that yields deep green flower with vibrant purple hues. The aroma from this strain is very piney and sweet. The flavor is rich and earthy up front with a piney finish. Effects one may feel when using Big Love are euphoric and cerebral. This hybrid provides an uplifting experience that will wash away the stresses of your day.”

Trulieve Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) promulgates itself as a company that, through its subsidiary, Trulieve, Inc., engages in the cultivation, possession, distribution, and sale of medical cannabis in the United States.

It offers a suite of Trulieve branded products with approximately 125 SKUs, including nasal sprays, capsules, concentrates, syringes, and cannabis flower in tamper-proof containers for vaporizers, topical creams, tinctures, and vape cartridges.

The company distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as takes orders online and by phone for delivery. As of November 20, 2018, the company operated 21 dispensaries. Trulieve Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Quincy, Florida.

According to company materials, “Trulieve is a vertically integrated “seed to sale” company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL.”

Recent action has seen 52% added to share values of the stock over the past month of action. Furthermore, the listing has seen a growing influx of trading interest, with the stock’s recent average trading volume running 31% above its longer-run average levels.

“We are focused on providing a constantly evolving and expanding selection of high-quality cannabis products that meet the diverse medical needs of Florida patients,” said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. “By partnering with Florida’s own Bellamy Brothers to launch a unique hybrid strain of flower, we are providing our patients with an exclusive signature product line with a throw-back quality that reflects David and Howard’s image for Old Hippie Stash, from their 1985 Billboard country single.”

Earning a current market cap value of $349M, TCNNF has a significant war chest ($119.1M) of cash on the books, which compares with about $73.6M in total current liabilities. TCNNF is pulling in trailing 12-month revenues of $335.2M. In addition, the company is seeing major top-line growth, with y/y quarterly revenues growing at 121.6%. You can bet we will update this one again as new information comes into view. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $TCNNF stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in $TCNNF, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.