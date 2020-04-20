Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Hits New High on Promising News

The coronavirus pandemic has been one of the biggest healthcare crises to have hit the world in many decades, and it has unleashed unprecedented misery all over the world. Many companies are now working on ways to bring about a coronavirus vaccine, and one of those is Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Big News

However, this morning, the company stole a march on many of its rivals after it emerged that the United States Government has agreed to pay Modern a sum of $481 million in order to develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus. The sum of money is also going to cover the testing expenses involved.

It goes without saying that it is a massive development for Moderna and gives the company a major competitive edge over its rivals. The market seemed to recognize that, and the stock soared by as much as 17% on the back of the announcement and made a new life-time high of $49.

The development is going to be funded by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, which is a part of the United States Department of Health and Human Services. The vaccine in question is the mRNA-1273, and the funding is going to take care of everything up until it is presented for approval to the regulators.

While it is true that it is a major development for the company, it should also be pointed out that Moderna was one of the first companies to commence human trials with its vaccine. The company stated that if the vaccine proves to be successful in the trial, then the final stage of testing might start at some point in the fall of 2020.

Investors need to also keep in mind that other companies are also working on developing coronavirus vaccines. The World Health Organization revealed that at this point in time, as many as 70 different coronavirus vaccines at different stages of development. However, the backing of the United States Government is a major leg up for Moderna.