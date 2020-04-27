CytoDyn Inc (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Takes a Big Step

It should be well worth noting that CytoDyn Inc (OTCMKTS:CYDY) just announced the treatment of the first patient with leronlimab in its Phase 2b/3 trial for severe and critical COVID-19 indications.

According to the release, about 30 patients have been administered leronlimab under Emergency Investigational New Drug (EIND) authorizations granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and about 15 patients have been enrolled in our current Phase 2b mild-to-moderate COVID-19 patients.

CytoDyn Inc (OTCMKTS:CYDY) promulgates itself as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies to treat human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

Its lead product is PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb extension study for HIV as monotherapy, rollover study for HIV as a combination therapy, Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV, Phase Ib/II trial for triple-negative breast cancer, and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease.

CytoDyn Inc. has strategic agreement with Samsung BioLogics Co. Ltd. for the clinical and commercial manufacturing of leronlimab. The company was formerly known as RexRay Corporation. CytoDyn Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

According to company materials, “CytoDyn is a biotechnology company developing innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor. CCR5 appears to play a key role in the ability of HIV to enter and infect healthy T-cells. The CCR5 receptor also appears to be implicated in tumor metastasis and in immune-mediated illnesses, such as GvHD and NASH. CytoDyn has successfully completed a Phase 3 pivotal trial with leronlimab in combination with standard anti-retroviral therapies in HIV-infected treatment-experienced patients. CytoDyn plans to seek FDA approval for leronlimab in combination therapy and plans to complete the filing of a Biologics License Application (BLA) in 2019 for that indication. CytoDyn is also conducting a Phase 3 investigative trial with leronlimab (PRO 140) as a once-weekly monotherapy for HIV-infected patients and, plans to initiate a registration-directed study of leronlimab monotherapy indication, which if successful, could support a label extension. Clinical results to date from multiple trials have shown that leronlimab (PRO 140) can significantly reduce viral burden in people infected with HIV with no reported drug-related serious adverse events (SAEs). Moreover, results from a Phase 2b clinical trial demonstrated that leronlimab monotherapy can prevent viral escape in HIV-infected patients, with some patients on leronlimab monotherapy remaining virally suppressed for more than five years. CytoDyn is also conducting a Phase 2 trial to evaluate leronlimab for the prevention of GvHD and a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial with leronlimab in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.”

The chart shows just under 130% tacked on to share pricing for the stock in the past month. Furthermore, the name has registered increased average transaction volume recently, with the past month seeing above 300% beyond what we have been seeing over the larger time frame.

Bruce Patterson, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and founder of IncellDx, a diagnostic partner and an advisor to CytoDyn, commented, “We are very excited to start our Phase2b/3 trial in patients with severe COVID-19. Based on the promising results from the EIND patients, we are hopeful that this randomized, placebo-controlled trial will give us the data needed for FDA approval and ultimately the basis to use leronlimab to save lives in this pandemic.”

Earning a current market cap value of $1.1B, CYDY has a significant war chest ($7.1M) of cash on the books, which is balanced by about $41M in total current liabilities. One should also note that debt has been growing over recent quarters. The company is pre-revenue at this point. This may be a very interesting story and we will look forward to updating it again soon.

Disclosure: we hold no position in $CYDY, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.