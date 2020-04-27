Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Continues to Drive the Expansion Case

One stock we have been bullish on recent weeks is Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF). This story may be pushed further by news that the company just announced it will open its 43rd location, Rise Lakewood, on April 13. This is the fifth Rise store in Ohio and the second Rise location in Lakewood.

According to the release, Rise Lakewood will offer pre-ordering for registered medical cannabis patients and the first hour of each day will be reserved for people 60 years and older and those with compromised immune systems. There are four other Rise stores in Ohio in Cleveland, Lorain, Toledo and another location in Lakewood on Madison Avenue. The company was awarded an Ohio processing license earlier this year and will produce GTI’s branded cannabis products in a facility located in Toledo.

Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) bills itself as a company that manufactures and sells various cannabis products in the United States. The company’s cannabis products include flower, concentrates for dabbing and vaporizing, edibles, and topicals.

The company markets its products through third-party retailers. It also owns and operates a chain of 50 retail stores under the RISE dispensaries name. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

According to company materials, “Green Thumb Industries (GTI), a national cannabis cultivator, processor and dispensary operator, is dedicated to providing dignified access to safe and effective cannabis nationwide while giving back to the communities in which they serve. As a vertically integrated company, GTI manufactures and sells a well-rounded suite of branded cannabis products including flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals. The company also owns and operates a rapidly growing national chain of retail cannabis stores called RISE(TM) dispensaries. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, GTI has seven manufacturing facilities and licenses for 50 retail locations across seven highly regulated U.S. markets. Established in 2014, GTI employs more than 350 people and serves hundreds of thousands of patients and customers each year. GTI was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain’s Chicago Business.”

Traders will note 24% piled on for shareholders of the stock during the trailing month, a rally that has pushed up against longer standing distributive pressure in the stock. What’s more, the name has benefitted from a jump in recent trading volume to the tune of 3% above its longer-run average levels.

“As a designated essential business during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, we are honored to provide cannabis to more members of the community with a second location in Lakewood,” said GTI Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “We are grateful to be able to promote well-being through the power of cannabis, especially during these stressful and uncertain times.”

Earning a current market cap value of $798M, GTBIF has a significant war chest ($60.5M) of cash on the books, which compares with about $144.4M in total current liabilities. One should also note that debt has been growing over recent quarters. GTBIF is pulling in trailing 12-month revenues of $286.8M. In addition, the company is seeing major top-line growth, with y/y quarterly revenues growing at 264.8%. We will update the story again soon as further details emerge. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $GTBIF stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in $GTBIF, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.