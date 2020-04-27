Harvest Health & Recreation Inc (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Lagging But Advancing the Narrative

Note that Harvest Health & Recreation Inc (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) just announced the closing of the acquisition of Franklin Labs, LLC, a subsidiary of CannaPharmacy, for approximately $25.5 million payable with $15.5 million in cash and a $10 million promissory note.

According to the release, the acquisition includes a 46,800 sq. ft. cultivation and manufacturing/processing facility in Reading, Pennsylvania. Pending necessary approvals, Harvest expects to expand the existing cultivation operation this year and potentially complete further expansion in the future to support market growth. Manufacturing and processing operations are projected to commence this year during the second quarter. The Franklin Labs facility is the only cultivation facility owned by Harvest in Pennsylvania and is expected to supply significant product to retail dispensaries across the state.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) bills itself as a company that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis in the United States. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is one of the first consistently profitable, vertically integrated cannabis companies with one of the largest footprints in the U.S. Harvest’s complete vertical solution includes industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing, and retail facilities, construction, real estate, technology, operational, and brand building expertise — leveraging in-house legal, HR and marketing teams, along with proven experts in writing and winning state-based applications.

The company has more than 525 employees with proven experience, expertise and knowledge of in-house best practices that are drawn upon whenever Harvest enters new markets. Harvest’s executive team is comprised of leaders in finance, compliance, real estate and operations.

Since its founding in 2011, Harvest has grown its footprint every year, has been ranked as the third largest cultivator in the U.S. and currently owns licenses for more than 130 facilities across the U.S. Harvest shares timely updates and releases as part of its regular course of business with the media and the interested public.

While this is a clear factor, it has been incorporated into a trading tape characterized by a pretty dominant offer, which hasn’t been the type of action HRVSF shareholders really want to see. In total, over the past five days, shares of the stock have dropped by roughly -21% on above average trading volume. All in all, not a particularly friendly tape, but one that may ultimately present some new opportunities. Over the past month, shares of the stock have suffered from clear selling pressure, dropping by roughly -6%. What’s more, the stock has registered increased average transaction volume recently, with the past month seeing 45% above its longer-run average levels.

“This accretive acquisition helps to alleviate supply constraints in a fast-growing market, while contributing to improved financial performance,” said Harvest CEO Steve White. “This investment in Pennsylvania is an important milestone in our plan to expand operations in key states and return to profitability.”

At this time, carrying a capital value in the market of $73.6M, HRVSF has a significant war chest ($39.8M) of cash on the books, which is balanced by about $76.9M in total current liabilities. HRVSF is pulling in trailing 12-month revenues of $154.8M. In addition, the company is seeing major top-line growth, with y/y quarterly revenues growing at 123%. This is an exciting story, and we look forward to a follow-up chapter as events transpire. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $HRVSF stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in $HRVSF, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.