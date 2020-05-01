The Best Stock Analysis Software and Strategy Tools in 2020

Stock analysis software won’t make you an investment plus overnight, but it improves your success in the market. Here is the best stock analysis software.

Did you know that less than 50% of young adults in the United States have invested in the stock market? And while you may want to start buying stock, there are many factors that can prohibit you from doing so.

Let’s take education for example. If you are just now learning about the stock market, it can be difficult to figure out exactly where to start. Fortunately, there are stock market trading tools available for you to purchase.

Stock analysis software won’t make you an investment overnight, but it can definitely improve your success in the market. Here is a list of the best stock analysis software.

1. MetaStock

First on our list of best stock analysis software is MetaStock. Whether you’re new to the market or are a seasoned trader, MetaStock is perfect for those who are looking for real-time data and commentary on the market.

Unfortunately, MetaStock is only compatible with Windows and is not available in the App Store for iOS or Android. On the plus side, you can test out this trading software for free for 30 days.

2. Worden TC2000

If you’re looking for the best stock analysis software for both the United States and Canada, be sure to check out Worden TC2000. Even though this software doesn’t come with automated trading tools, it’s great to use if you’re looking for watch lists, scanning and up-to-date news.

Not only is Worden TC2000 easy to use, but it’s also compatible with iOS, Android, and Windows devices.

3. eSignal

Seasoned traders will really appreciate eSignals’s stock analysis software. Just like the other tools, eSignal offers trading and charting features. But in addition, it will help you generate trading tactics and forecast the success of must-buy stock such as Salesforce Stock.

4. Robinhood

Fairly new to the game, Robinhood has become one of the most popular trading applications in the market. Not only does this app give you the ability to purchase and trade your favorite stocks, but you don’t have to pay any fees.

Since it’s launch in 2013, Robinhood has acquired over 10 million users with its easy-to-use platform. And if you want to buy stock but are uncertain of where to start, Robinhood gives you different ways you’re able to obtain stock, free of charge.

5. TradeStation

Last on our list of best stock analysis software is TradeStation. This sophisticated trading tool not only allows users to generate new trading strategies but also paper trade if they would like to.

While this specific software runs on Windows, iOS and Android users are able to access the easy-to-use application on their devices.

The Best Stock Analysis Software and More!

Whether you’re looking for the best stock analysis software or are wondering where to invest your money, we’re here to help. Learning about the stock market can be a daunting task if you don’t know where to start. Fortunately, we’ve put together the perfect site that will keep you informed on all that you need to know.